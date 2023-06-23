If I could say one word that I could guarantee would make your eyes all glass over at the same time, it would be the term “database.” Sure, there are other expressions, like “insurance policy” and “terms and conditions” that will put you into a deep sleep, but my job today is to elevate the greatly maligned and terribly misunderstood database program and its importance to our society, as we know it.
In all truth, the word, database, probably came about because saying “my customers are all in one place on my computer” was too weighty. For all of us, however, who have chamber members, clients, patients, donors and the like, being able to have an effective computer database is critical to one’s operation. Boring, but true.
Back when my co-worker, Rick Provan, put our chamber membership and all of our constituent groups on an Access program about 15 years ago, it was pretty spiffy. As the years have flowed, one into the other, and technological improvements have continued to become more refined, it is becoming more evident by the month we need an upgrade to our database program. If you thought that finding such a software program, designed for the specific and unique needs of a chamber would be difficult, it, most certainly, was. Not for those easily bored.
It took three bloody months to research database programs, having to endure video and live demonstrations of all the dreadfully dull technology, behind the scenes, that makes this software sing. While I can never recover that time back in my life, it might surprise you to hear this, but scrolling all of these web sites and programs was worth it, because I think we found a gem.
Not only will this new program transform what we can offer our chamber members for benefits, but it will be such an incredible timesaver for us at the chamber. Currently, when we have a new member or one that needs a change to their information, we have to make that switch in five different places. This new software will allow us to make it in one and, magically, it will appear in all the others. Be still, my heart.
The other great advancement is that every single chamber member will have their own profile within the program, which will show virtually all aspects of their chamber membership needs and benefits at their fingertips. Make a change to your web listing? It will be made in all applicable forms across the board. Need a copy of the entire chamber membership for a mailing? It will take seconds to access, not hours or days. This program seems to have anticipated what chamber members need to succeed, and we can’t wait to roll it out.
And do you know what one of its best features is? The chamber will save thousands of dollars a year on this program while providing significantly better customer service than in the past. In a future installment, which I promise won’t focus on databases, we will feature yet another wonderful upgrade to our chamber membership.
I am not sure if I can put into words how satisfying it is to find exactly what your chamber members didn’t even know what they needed, as this program will evolve with them over the years and the changes in technology. It’s like giving your child a gift during the holidays that they didn’t even know they wanted but, now, can’t live without.
If you have gotten to this paragraph, I have accomplished yet another milestone in my history of column writing, because I actually made you read a whole piece on databases. I will just spare you their terms and conditions.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
