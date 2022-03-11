This morning was an especially busy one, even before I arrived at work. The birdfeeders were nearly empty and raucous Black-Capped Chickadees were hardly patient, squawking for more seed. Wood had to be brought upstairs in anticipation of the storm and I needed to ensure supplies were in order in case the power went out overnight.
It is a routine we all share before a big March storm, as we usually get hammered this near-spring month, as the snow is heavy and wet. All over the Northeast Kingdom on Friday, people were preparing for the worst.
This week was quite productive for me, as I drove to Hardwick to sit down with Town Manager David Upson and I managed to whittle down my weekly mountain of paperwork to a mere high hill. Right and left, I was crossing tasks off my to-do list but I hardly felt victorious. In the back of my mind, I was worrying what the Ukranian invasion would mean for its people and the rest of the world.
Just over two weeks ago, we were all breathing a sigh of relief, as the dreaded Omicron COVID variant was finally heading out to sea. We had done what we were told, the vast majority of us getting vaccinated, boosted and dutifully wearing masks, many of mine, shamefully, matching my outfits. We got to thinking, even believing, our long pandemic nightmare was over, but not so fast. We have another curve ball to throw at you, a potential worldwide conflict.
Here, in our little corner of the country, we were minding our own business when a world player who can’t play well with others invaded a sovereign nation and, suddenly, we are being bombarded with horrific images of war, our gas has gone up by more than a dollar and, life, as we know it, has been upended. Here we go again, again. How will we get through this most recent crisis?
When I ponder such difficult challenges, I am reminded of a summer week back in high school, when our cross-country team all traveled to a nearby running camp to train for the upcoming season. This one early morning, before the sun dried the dew on the grass, we were given a course that seemed innocent enough, that is until we got to the first monstrous hill.
It took everything we had to make it up that steep incline and as we hit the top, we looked and there was a hill even higher before us. We climbed up that hill and, again, the course before us was even higher. We were all so out of breath we couldn’t even utter, “You’ve got to be kidding.” It was only after the fourth hill that we could then enjoy the pleasant descent back to camp.
I remember very little else about that week but I do remember that run and have thought about it quite a bit over these last two years. One of the reasons why is that when one of us was about ready to give up on those horrid hills, we all gave each other support and trudged forward. I wonder how many other of my fellow runners remember that run as I do. We were all a lot closer after that run, as we had worked as a team to make it to the top together. I don’t know what the future holds for myself, much less the world, but I do know that if we work together, as my fellow runners did so long ago, we are far more likely to get through these troubling times.
In these last two years, I have realized the scope of what a chamber director should do during trying times has, rightfully, greatly expanded far beyond being just a business organization. I need to be a bit of a coach, cheering everyone on, so as we face this unfortunate, “Here we go again, again,” look for me on the sidelines saying, “We’ve got this.”
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
