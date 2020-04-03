Chamber Made: Home Is Where The Office Is

The home office desk of Darcie McCann, director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, was much cleaner (lower photo) prior to the COVID-19 restrictions that forced much of the workforce into their homes to do their jobs. The photo on top is the current condition of the desk use. (Courtesy Photo)

The word I keep on using is surreal. Years from now, when we look back at this time, when we were all hunkered down in our homes, doing our best to combat the spread of Covid-19, I don’t think these times will seem any less unbelievable than they feel now.

On Feb. 27, our chamber held our annual meeting up at Northern Vermont University and the pictures from that event tell a different story from what we are experiencing today. Everyone was sitting right next to each other and giving hugs and handshakes to friends and colleagues, with nary a care in the world. A month later, we have donned masks, put a necessary six-foot distance between each other and fear leaving our homes for the great unknown: civilization. How quickly life changes.

