Chamber Made: Home Is Where The Office Is

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The home office desk of Darcie McCann, director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, was much cleaner (lower photo) prior to the COVID-19 restrictions that forced much of the workforce into their homes to do their jobs. The photo on top is the current condition of the desk use. (Courtesy Photo)
The word I keep on using is surreal. Years from now, when we look back at this time, when we were all hunkered down in our homes, doing our best to combat the spread of Covid-19, I don’t think these times will seem any less unbelievable than they feel now.
On Feb. 27, our chamber held our annual meeting up at Northern Vermont University and the pictures from that event tell a different story from what we are experiencing today. Everyone was sitting right next to each other and giving hugs and handshakes to friends and colleagues, with nary a care in the world. A month later, we have donned masks, put a necessary six-foot distance between each other and fear leaving our homes for the great unknown: civilization. How quickly life changes.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.