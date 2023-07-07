While I was waiting for my tea water to heat up this morning, I spent a couple minutes out on the front porch of my office. There were the usual melodic trills of birds up in yonder trees and even a breeze but what struck me was the view from my Adirondack chair. Here I was, some 81 years later, gazing out at the track and the school where my father graduated from so long ago.
More than once, as I have circled the track myself, I realized that I was tracing my dad’s own steps years before. He was a championship hurdler in high school, a trait he passed down to his California granddaughter, so that track was a second home for him. I must profess it has warmed my heart, more than once over the past two years that I have been here, that I am revisiting the very same places that had been stomping grounds for my Dad, Aunt Ruth and Uncle Sid decades before.
Back when I worked at Lyndon State College, I had those same tugs of the heart, as my mother had graduated from the school back in the 1950s. While fewer original structures survived from the college over the years, I knew, more than once, that I was, once again, tracing the steps of my parent.
My office, even though I have only been here for two years, represents a symbol of the old and new. There is the wind-up clock that Fairbanks Morse gifted the chamber back in 1967 for “outstanding service” to the company. I know it is that exact year because our beloved Dot Collins put a note inside the winding cubby of the clock that has remained there to this day.
And there is the desk that I have worked behind for the past 20 years, a gift from Weidmann, when my original tiny desk I once had was just not working. My desk once belonged to Gordon Mills, one of the founders of Weidmann, and I can’t tell you how honored I was to tell his widow and past chamber executive board member, Ann Mills, of this fact at a chamber open house a number of years ago.
On this very same desk is a nameplate, crafted from a brick from Vail Manor, that was given to me from Dick Collins and Norm Lewis (aka Danny Gore), both college classmates of my mother, for a simple favor I don’t even remember doing. “The Evening Caledonian-Record Is Our Paper” plaque, overlooking my desk, was a treasured gift from Dave Coburn. The pussy willows in a nearby vase were once on Jenn Garand’s desk, as it was her favorite plant. I tear up just thinking about it, as the pain of her passing still cuts me to the core.
From my desk, I can see the painting that chamber volunteer, Frank Landry, painted just for me after I admired a similar piece. On a shelf just below it is one of my favorite books of all time, “Gift From The Sea,” written by the mother of a friend, Anne Morrow Lindbergh and Reeve Lindbergh, most respectively. And, last but not least, when we moved to Lyndon Center, I asked Consolidated Communications if I could take my aunt and uncle’s old number and use it as our local exchange, a number they had since 1947, and they obliged. I am hoping 802-626-5594 lives on for many generations to come.
As the chamber is on the cusp of kicking off some of our most cutting-edge technology ever, with a new database and web site coming soon, our organization will always honor the past as we embrace the future. And to think this nostalgic thread all started with sitting on the porch, waiting for my tea water to boil.
Darcie McCann is executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
