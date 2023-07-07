While I was waiting for my tea water to heat up this morning, I spent a couple minutes out on the front porch of my office. There were the usual melodic trills of birds up in yonder trees and even a breeze but what struck me was the view from my Adirondack chair. Here I was, some 81 years later, gazing out at the track and the school where my father graduated from so long ago.

More than once, as I have circled the track myself, I realized that I was tracing my dad’s own steps years before. He was a championship hurdler in high school, a trait he passed down to his California granddaughter, so that track was a second home for him. I must profess it has warmed my heart, more than once over the past two years that I have been here, that I am revisiting the very same places that had been stomping grounds for my Dad, Aunt Ruth and Uncle Sid decades before.

