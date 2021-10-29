It has been a difficult slog since March of 2020 and I am, by no means, alone in that assessment. I have experienced grief numerous times, scaled mountains of paperwork, endured ankle surgery, managed a move and faced more job challenges in this past year than I have in the last decade.
While we will look back at this time and wonder how we got through it all, and the nuances of how this pandemic was handled, there is opportunity at the end of this economic downturn. I know it doesn’t feel that way right now, but we are noticing an influx of residents to our region and state that, frankly, we needed. And while we have had beloved and needed retail stores and establishments close in the wake of this pandemic, it is my belief, in time, we will start replacing these businesses with services we need.
Guilty as charged, I’m an eternal and card-carrying optimist. It comes part and parcel with what I do, but if I did not see such promise, I would tell you. That being said, we need your help to accomplish our objectives and plans for the future to get our economy back on track.
When the economic recovery comes, and it will, we will all have to be better ambassadors for our region. I read Facebook regularly enough that I see a lot of negative posts made about the Kingdom. There is a sense that with complaints come solutions, and that is not quite true.
There are, frankly, way too few soldiers to combat these problems versus people grumbling about them. We need more people to step up and help, not just sound off from the sidelines. I am not sure if folks realize how limited the funds are to undertake these herculean tasks. It goes back to a recent column, where I lamented about the lack of volunteers to put on community events but who often will suggest, “You know what you ought to do…”
By becoming a strong ambassador for the region, you already help our efforts with the message you are imparting, that, yes, we do have some challenges in this area but we are trying to solve them, together. And with that being said, this region is still one of the best places on Earth to live.
Listen, I know this column may come off as a bit Polyanna-ish, especially in light of retail giants like JC Penney recently closing its doors in St. Johnsbury Center, but that closure was not due to lack of business or that the store was failing. That very phenomenon, in fact, was quite common in the mall, with many stores there doing well but their corporations were flailing.
In JC Penney’s case, it was one of the best-run stores in the corporation, was hitting its retail numbers (even in the pandemic) and had won numerous Store of the Month honors. That situation, alone, gives me hope, that this region can sustain such a store and more.
In the months ahead, our chamber will be looking at stores, both big and small, that are needed in this region and we need to put on our best possible game face when we do so. That is where your efforts as an ambassador come in. Be our eyes and ears out there on what can be done and how we can all do it.
If you want stores to come to this region, you need to tell me the ones you want and I will approach them (director@nekchamber.com), but you also have to shop at these stores and not buy everything online. Yes, there is much hope for this region, but you also have to have faith in the Kingdom as well.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
