There is a sense of irony that on the weekend we will experience peak foliage that the only view I can see outside my office window, on this brisk autumn morning, is thick fog. We have bid a fond farewell to our fair-weathered feathered friends in the past few weeks, as even Canada geese, its country known for its often intemperate temperatures, have flown the coop for warmer weather.

When I first started this job more than 25 years ago, Vermont’s glorious colors attracted a true mountain of tourists from all over the country and world. For almost three solid weeks, these visitors filled every room at every bed and breakfast, inn, motel and hotel for miles. We even found overflow rooms at approved homes, so great was the need. In addition to this legion of people who love our region and state, their presence also greatly enhances our economy.

