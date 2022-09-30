There is a sense of irony that on the weekend we will experience peak foliage that the only view I can see outside my office window, on this brisk autumn morning, is thick fog. We have bid a fond farewell to our fair-weathered feathered friends in the past few weeks, as even Canada geese, its country known for its often intemperate temperatures, have flown the coop for warmer weather.
When I first started this job more than 25 years ago, Vermont’s glorious colors attracted a true mountain of tourists from all over the country and world. For almost three solid weeks, these visitors filled every room at every bed and breakfast, inn, motel and hotel for miles. We even found overflow rooms at approved homes, so great was the need. In addition to this legion of people who love our region and state, their presence also greatly enhances our economy.
The Northeast Kingdom was so heralded for our spectacular autumn beauty, in fact, that we got used to hearing from the publishers of “1,000 Places To See Before You Die” each year for accuracy checks to their book. It described our season as the time “when fall’s riotous palette of red, orange, yellow and gold cloaks these hills, it could very well be the most beautiful place in America.”
We haven’t heard from the author for close to seven years and it is not because our region is any less lovely. The world has changed to the point I don’t even think they print this 1,183-page behemoth of a book any more. The last date of publication I unearthed was 2016. So what has happened to our season of splendor? Why don’t we see the bumper-to-bumper buses like we used to?
In the simplest and gentlest of terms, I would say that the population who loved this season so has aged out some. Those who reveled in finding Vermont maple syrup at a roadside store now know they can get it at their Trader Joe’s, right around the corner. Church suppers are hardly healthy fare for our carb-conscious society. Even the “riotous palette” of colors can be seen from the comfort of your laptop on social media, the pictures often so heavily filtered they look like they were taken outside a leaking nuclear power plant.
As people have found their own version of fall closer to home, but certainly not close to perfect, I would issue two words of protest that you may not have heard for a while, balderdash and malarkey.
As I near the end of this column, the fog has lifted, the sun is brilliant and I not only hear birds chirping outside my open window but a train whistle off in the distance. Hundreds of feet over our earthen floor are two birds soaring, so stunning against a baby-blue sky, and I exaggerate not one whit. Having lived in the city for a number of years, I can only say that I never want to return. Even Burlington is too much for my liking for too long.
Blessed be that we have fog, not smog here, and we can see, perhaps not as far as the eye can see, but to the nearest and prettiest hill or mountain near us. Here, our seasons impress and often humble us, and that is the way it should be.
Despite the realization our autumn visitor numbers may have dipped some, there is good news to report. We may have actually over-relied on this most stunning season in the past but the Kingdom and Vermont, in general, have become much more of a four-season attraction, drawing more revenue to our state, consistently, year-round. That may make us feel a little less fretful as we drive around the area with a little-less traffic this time of year, as we enjoy the foliage ourselves.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
