There is a line from Norm Peterson from Cheers that has stayed with me over the years. When asked how his day was going, upon entering the Boston bar, he answered, “It’s a dog-eat-dog world and I’m wearing Milkbone underwear.” I have lived that quote for the past four months, but let me explain, as I lead you through my journey of bad customer service.
In March, when I knew we would be moving to our new quarters in a couple weeks, I contacted our phone company to alert them of this change, in hopes my phones would be operational by the time I moved to the Lyndon Institute campus. To say that was wishful thinking is a classic understatement.
As required, I completed a very detailed e-mail request of what was needed, including all necessary numbers affected and addresses, truly the whole administrative shebang. I hit send and waited… silence for two weeks. I called BCN Telecom and asked the status of my situation and was told I had not sent in a work order. I politely told them I had and was told, straight out, I hadn’t, so nice to be called a liar in real time. I asked her to check an e-mail on the exact day and time I sent it out and got silence. Finally, she said, “It is here but you neglected to include the new address.” I told her it was there. She then added, “You forgot to mention the current address.” I pointed out it was there. She then admitted she had lost the work order. Sigh.
In the many weeks that followed, I became increasingly more frustrated, as BCN told me there was no such address as 78 Matty House Circle in Lyndon Center. Being cheeky, I sent them a picture of my building. BCN then asked me to contact residences around my imaginary address to determine whether they had landlines, as Lyndon Institute has internet-based phones. Imagine, if you will, me knocking on doors, asking folks about their phone numbers and service. I would have been reported to the police! Finally, after another month and a half, BCN told me they couldn’t help me and suggested I contact Consolidated Communications, the best advice I received during this whole nightmare.
Consolidated has been nothing short of wonderful, as they put in new lines and tried to get me up and running. When I discovered our old phones would no longer work with this new system, Technician Derek Blankenship not only calmed me down but helped me pick out phones that would. He has been professional and helpful at every turn and, most importantly, kind. Nikki Rivolta and Sue Wyman in the home office have been equally as nice.
I wish I could say this phone nightmare ends here, but it does not. The phones I purchased were both defective. What are the chances of that?! When I contacted Motorola to troubleshoot the problem, I encountered a snarly man who was not only condescending but added in an extra dose of rudeness to round out my months of pain. When asked whether I wanted a replacement system, I wanted to answer, “That would be a hard no.”
So while I am still waiting, there is hope on the other end of the line. Consolidated has everything all ready to go and, with luck, I will be up and operational by sometime next week. Finally. I will say that in a sea of stulpnagels, my mother’s favorite word for nincompoops, I am very grateful for the wonderful customer service of Consolidated Communications. They have made a difficult situation bearable.
Darcie McCann is the director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.