Like me, you have watched enough award shows to know the routine when someone wins the top prize. The actors amble on stage and take the opportunity on national television to thank everyone they have ever known. Seriously. More than one kindergarten teacher, with a warm shawl around her shoulders while watching the show, has been surprised to hear their names uttered by an award winner during their speech.

I think we have all experienced a bit of that syndrome these past weeks under the strain of the Covid-19 crisis, as we have seen good deeds and gestures at every turn, a time when people could be at each other’s throats. We have all marveled at those health professionals, emergency services personnel and grocery store employees who are working 24-7 to keep us healthy, safe and fed.

