Many know that chambers of commerce are organizations that help their members, business community and region, but there is yet another responsibility that we do that few know about or have forgotten. Back decades ago, we were known as the place to contact when you had a consumer complaint, and we still handle such problems to this day.
Many just assume you contact the Better Business Bureau first, but you may be surprised to learn we do not have an office dedicated to Vermont. Ours is lumped in with other parts of New England and is based out of Marlborough, Mass. You could call the Vermont State Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program, which I recommend quite a bit, but I am going to give you some advice today that may help you solve a consumer complaint yourself, so you may not even have to contact these folks.
Your first homework assignment is to have a dedicated spot in your home to save necessary receipts and contracts. Resist the urge to throw them into a random junk drawer; that is not going to work. You can bet your bottom dollar that the offending company will have this information right at hand, ready to throw it in your face, so you must be prepared as well. I hate to say it but you have to go on the assumption that every national corporation especially, to quote the country-western songs, is “going to do you wrong.”
The next step is to document the conversations you have with these companies within an inch of your lives. I recommend buying a simple notebook from your local drug store and keeping a log of all important phone calls in that book, including consumer complaints. When you do contact the customer-service number or owners of these companies, you will need to write down the date of the calls, the person on the other end of the line and record any important points from your conversations.
This documentation is essential, as most likely you will need this information if they contradict themselves, which they often do. It is so satisfying to correct them by saying, “Well, on Oct. 16th, you told me this…. Are you now saying something different?” It is at that point you have the upper hand. This documentation is also critical if you need to contact someone like the BBB or the Attorney General’s Office.
Truly, some of the best advice I can give you is not to yell at the people answering the phones. So many do and it is a welcome change for these folks to actually talk with calm people. Remember, these people are the ones most likely to help solve your problems, and if you come loaded for bear as soon as you reach them, you might as well throw in the towel and admit defeat.
I usually start such calls, quite conversationally, explaining my situation succinctly and professionally, ending my description with, “I need your help.” I am not trying to brag, but I do this for a living and I have an almost 100-percent success rate in getting a positive resolution. This advice works.
Now, if these boneheads don’t help you, you can contact me at director@nekchamber.com or 802-626-5594 or 748-3678 and I will go to bat for you. If I can’t solve your problems, we can bring the Attorney General’s Office into the mix, as the last thing we want you to be is a victim of a country-western song.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
