Have you ever heard something that you think is an exaggeration until it happens to you? Well, I can remember my parents complaining quite a while ago that they could injure themselves by just getting out of bed. I thought that was a bit of a stretch, no pun intended, until I hit my 60s.

These last couple weeks have proven it doesn’t take much to injure myself. I was at a conference about a month ago and got out of a comfy chair awkwardly and, immediately, something didn’t feel right. My foot went one way and my knee the other, what every athletic trainer would diagnose as, “You tweaked your knee.” Give it some rest, it’ll calm down, I thought. That always worked before in the past. It still does; it just takes a lot longer.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.