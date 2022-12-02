Have you ever heard something that you think is an exaggeration until it happens to you? Well, I can remember my parents complaining quite a while ago that they could injure themselves by just getting out of bed. I thought that was a bit of a stretch, no pun intended, until I hit my 60s.
These last couple weeks have proven it doesn’t take much to injure myself. I was at a conference about a month ago and got out of a comfy chair awkwardly and, immediately, something didn’t feel right. My foot went one way and my knee the other, what every athletic trainer would diagnose as, “You tweaked your knee.” Give it some rest, it’ll calm down, I thought. That always worked before in the past. It still does; it just takes a lot longer.
And last week, someone gave me a lovely bear hug that was more bear than a hug and my ribs are still sore. I have been in a level of sustained pain for a couple weeks now but do you think I will go to Corner Medical to have this checked out? I will not. I don’t have a fear of doctors as much as I do the charges that come along with the appointment and it is not their fault. It is the blame of the entire medical system, far beyond our borders.
I know a bit more about health care than you might think. For the past 25 years, I have served as the president of Chamber Benefits, Inc., an organization affiliated with the state chamber association, which provides dental and vision plans to 32 chambers throughout Vermont and, for many years, offered a health insurance program, to boot. The reason medical bills are so high is due to a myriad of reasons.
Now, I know some of you are not fans of the governmental health insurance plans that are offered, but I never thought a person with less money should pay the same for insurance as someone with a hefty checkbook. It just is common sense. And can you guess where the money saved by those with less means goes? Straight into the economy, says this chamber director.
But the reason I dread going to the health center is because even with decent health insurance, I still pay through the nose. Take the example of my nose. I got hit in the face with a baseball bat quite a long time ago and was told by Dr. Rankin that it wasn’t if I needed corrective surgery, it was when, as my nose was banged up so badly. Even with a Gold Plan, I am still paying close to $6,000 after my recent procedure, even when all the insurance adjustments have been made, and that is nothing to sniff about.
If you want to ebb the rising costs of insurance, you could make medical school more affordable and reduce liability insurance claims, but there are some major culprits that few suspect and it is how powerful the pharmaceutical and insurance industries are in Washington. They have a lot to lose so they spend tens of millions of dollars each year to try to affect changes in legislation. Everyone thinks the National Rifle Association is the most powerful lobbyist group in Washington, but that’s not true. It should surprise no one that these insurance-related lobbyist groups support bills that benefit their industries and not us, as we worry how we will pay our insurance premiums and our next big bill that comes down the pike.
I am just a lowly chamber director living in a small state trying to make changes as I am able, but I feel like plugging my nose every time I think of how far south we’ve gotten from serving the people who need it most. Until we lessen the power of such lobbyists in Washington, our medical system will always stink.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
