Today would have been the Colors of the Kingdom Festival, held with our usual train rides, crafts fair, farmers’ market, parade and so much more. The streets of downtown St. Johnsbury would have been filled with thousands of visitors and residents and by the end of the day, I would have felt like I had walked a marathon, my trusty Fitbit attesting to that unusually long distance.

This year, it was, simply, not meant to be, as nothing fell into place, absolutely nothing, and it rather broke my heart to cancel the event, as I know it did for some of you. As if I needed a message from the universe that foregoing the festival was the right decision this year, we not only faced the threat of a nationwide train strike for the past two weeks but I injured my ankle on Tuesday. This turn of events, no pun intended, had all the makings of a convenient plot twist in a Hallmark movie.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.