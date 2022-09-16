Today would have been the Colors of the Kingdom Festival, held with our usual train rides, crafts fair, farmers’ market, parade and so much more. The streets of downtown St. Johnsbury would have been filled with thousands of visitors and residents and by the end of the day, I would have felt like I had walked a marathon, my trusty Fitbit attesting to that unusually long distance.
This year, it was, simply, not meant to be, as nothing fell into place, absolutely nothing, and it rather broke my heart to cancel the event, as I know it did for some of you. As if I needed a message from the universe that foregoing the festival was the right decision this year, we not only faced the threat of a nationwide train strike for the past two weeks but I injured my ankle on Tuesday. This turn of events, no pun intended, had all the makings of a convenient plot twist in a Hallmark movie.
It will comfort many of you to know that we are already starting work on next year’s event and I hope it will be one of our best. As I look forward to that future, I thought it might be interesting to revisit the past in a different way.
Over the years, I have saved almost every monthly to-do list that Jenn Garand and I ever put together. These colorful pieces of paper, written in all shades of the rainbow in fountain pen ink, tell a story of the chamber over the past two-plus decades, if you, literally, read between the lines. Today, I pulled my 1998 calendar from the near-bottom of the pile and it was striking to see how much we had changed as a chamber, while at the same time sticking to our very principles and mission.
The first calendar entry straight out of the blocks, noted on Jan. 5, 1998, was “B&B Brochure Production Starts.” The chamber once had a healthy bed & breakfast association but online lodging services, such as Airbnb, have bid a hasty adieu to such chamber B & B groups. I made some good friends amongst those lovely innkeepers and miss them, many who have passed on to angelic pastures.
Later in the month, my trusty calendar was reminding me to write the St. Johnsbury town meeting request for our information booth, located at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Main Street. For 15 weeks, starting in mid-June and ending after Columbus Day (now rightly called Indigenous Peoples Day), our little booth was open seven days a week, greeting thousands of visitors from all over the nation and world. Now, we have this little thing called Google and Google Maps, almost making that service obsolete as well. Perhaps you’ve heard of it?
We are luckier than most chambers in surviving the challenging times we have all faced over the years, due in large part to the makeup of our organization. While many chambers have a significantly larger percentage of hospitality establishments in their fold, that have suffered mightily during the past decade, our organization has been split, equally, 50/50 between the hospitality and service sectors. I am not saying we haven’t endured some difficult circumstances, but that cross-pollination of commerce between those two sectors has helped the chamber and region, as a whole, more than once.
It was nice strolling down memory lane today, perusing the to-do lists of that year. While you can’t go back in time, you can learn from it and maybe even reinvent it, as you might hear or see from our organization in the months to come. I will leave you with that twist, and this time it is not my ankle.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
