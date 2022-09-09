Chamber Made: It Helps To Have Big Feet, But Not Big Enough

The McCann family. (Courtesy photo)

With the planet losing Queen Elizabeth II this past week, who ruled over her country for an astounding 70 years, it makes one wonder what footprints are left behind once we pass, whether on the international stage or closer to home.

In the past month, this region lost Gary Ely and while he didn’t command curtsies or bows from leaders around the world or live in a castle grand, he ruled over a little patch of our own Kingdom, Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury. Just because you are not remembered in the annals of world history doesn’t mean you don’t leave a huge impact on Earth, and Gary certainly did.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.