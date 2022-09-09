Chamber Made: It Helps To Have Big Feet, But Not Big Enough

With the planet losing Queen Elizabeth II this past week, who ruled over her country for an astounding 70 years, it makes one wonder what footprints are left behind once we pass, whether on the international stage or closer to home.
In the past month, this region lost Gary Ely and while he didn’t command curtsies or bows from leaders around the world or live in a castle grand, he ruled over a little patch of our own Kingdom, Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury. Just because you are not remembered in the annals of world history doesn’t mean you don’t leave a huge impact on Earth, and Gary certainly did.
My own father, Arthur John McCann, Jr., but known to almost all as Mickey, would’ve celebrated his 98th birthday today, so I will honor his memory on this special day with something he and my wonderful mother always used to do, drive us around the Kingdom, checking out the sights.
Some of you may not know this, but I am one of five kids. When you pack a family of seven into a car so tightly for such drives, you not only realize your parents have the patience of Job but, also, there was not a lot of extra income at the end of the week. Perhaps due to that fact, my parents took us on these adventures, out into the wilds of the Kingdom, quite frequently. To this day, there is nary a weekend that I don’t want to jump into my own car and head out onto the highways and byways of the region. That yearning seems to be in my blood.
From my perch on the dreaded middle bump of the back seat, I could see the strong arms of Dad, firmly gripping the wheel, trying to stay focused on the road with Mom, five kids and a dog in tow. Lest you think I am exaggerating on this point, my little brother, Demsey, drew a quite realistic drawing of such an outing, which makes my brothers and sisters howl when we see it. I will post that Crayon masterpiece on the chamber Facebook page this weekend so you may enjoy it as well.
I have heard more than once that you don’t find a job, that your job finds you, and that is certainly the case with the chamber. I wonder whether I would be even doing this job had my parents not driven us all over God’s creation. Doubtful. Many of the beautiful places I direct visitors to, to this day, I traveled to those same spots as a child.
Dad loved this region with all his heart and that has been passed down to his middle child. His father, Arthur Sr., ran a grocery store on Depot Street in Lyndonville in the early 20th century and has been credited for placing the Gold Medal flour mural that faintly remains on the building to this day. My grandmother, who I bear a remarkable resemblance to, worked the ticket counter at the local theater, where Rural Edge is now. Before heading off to Italy as a skinny, freckled and red-headed Army private during World War II, Dad excelled at sports, especially track. Few know, outside my family, that my he was a state-champion hurdler during his time at Lyndon Institute, a trait he passed along to my California niece, Lyndsay, the spelling of her name done to honor Lyndonville.
There is hardly any one of us who doesn’t think that the sun doesn’t rise and shine on their parents, but on a day I am thinking so much of my own father, I am so grateful for his incredible humanity, kindness, empathy, love and his amazing sense of humor. I may drive alone this weekend but am guessing I will feel like my parents are in the car with me.
I have come to the conclusion that you don’t have to be a queen or king to leave huge footprints on this world, but I can tell you that my own Dad and Mom left very big shoes to fill.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
