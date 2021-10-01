A couple months ago, this chamber had the distinct honor of merging with the Heart of Vermont Chamber, its base of operation being Hardwick but serving eight surrounding communities. Over these past weeks, I have worked hard to get all the members on our web site, so they are given immediate promotional and marketing benefits. And while I have talked to most of these new members since this partnership began, it was time to go out and actually meet these business people, face to face.
I have always been a fan of the personal touch. You can have your chamber embrace all levels of technology but the relationships with your members should be sincere and caring. You need to know their names, stories, challenges and hopes, not just have them be a number. There is no chamber handbook that tells you to do this, but if you work in the Kingdom, it is a must.
I made a stop in Walden to Butch’s Harvest’ore and Tootsie’s Ice Cream Shop, my first members of the day. Not only did I get the opportunity to meet the fine folks there, I walked out with a few items that will make their way to my sister in Santa Barbara. As I drove into Hardwick a few minutes later, I parked and looked over my member list and charted a course. It was important to meet as many people as I possibly could in the hours ahead. This will not be the last of my visits to the area, mind you, but it was a critical first step to what I hope is a long partnership.
Although Heart of Vermont Director Maria Roosevelt offered to introduce me to my new members, I decided this first meeting had to be just me. I wanted them to be honest on what they want and need us to do to make this relationship work. If we are doing something wrong, we need and want to know.
I was pleased that pretty much everyone I met either knew who I was or knew about the merger. That was not a given I expected in these difficult and busy times, when many of these business people are facing numerous obstacles and challenges, most related to Covid. I heard from them that they needed additional promotional support, ways in which to encourage visitors to stay longer and assistance in finding and keeping employees. “Help Wanted” signs are becoming as popular these days as election placards are in the fall. I only wish I could say there was an easy solution to that problem.
In all, that day, I met 17 members and learned a lot, that a local boy, David “Opie” Upson, would be taking over the reins as town manager this week, that the Hardwick Historical Society has an archival operation that is envied throughout the state, that the Jeudevine Memorial Library is truly the heart of the community and that you never get a bad meal at The Village Restaurant. There are stores and shops aplenty that I plan on visiting my next stop there. I filled pages in my work journal, chronicling my visit, and promised these new members that I would not be a stranger.
I was so impressed with everyone I met. It is most unfortunate that Hardwick has long been the butt of jokes in this region and state, a moniker that is not deserved. Hardwick is a vibrant community, featuring wonderful businesses, friendly residents and business owners who are very proud and committed to their town.
I am lucky to have other communities and areas in my chamber similar to Hardwick, who work mightily to make their corner of the world a better place to live. Let it be said that I am equally fortunate to be in a position, working at a chamber of commerce, where I can help them in that effort. It is a continuing honor to help my region.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
