Every once in a while you have a task at work that you know is going to be difficult and tedious, a bit like scouring your kitchen before the relatives arrive. I have had such a job on my to-do list for quite a while and you might be surprised to learn I am finally glad to be able to get to it.
This particular chore may be monotonous but it is also mixed in with a dose of cheer and excitement, as rewriting and refreshing my old web site to import the information over to the new one is momentous. I have written thousands of pieces of work in my career, but newspaper stories and more press releases than I can possibly count, is an altogether different style of writing. It is like composing a piece of music but then adding Google Map directions to the mix. Let me explain.
If you have never been to our web site, www.nekchamber.com, I would encourage you to take a gander, as I doubt you will find a site more extensive on the Kingdom than ours. That is part of its appeal and its torture when refreshing it. Few realize we have five different major sections that guide people around the site: Visiting & Playing, Living & Working, Doing Business, The Chamber and Find A Business. And then there are our three calendars, which are regional activities, business-related and training. I think you are getting a sense of what I am up against.
Under Visiting & Playing, alone, there are six sub-categories: Culture & The Arts, Farmers’ Markets, Skiing, Snowmobiling, Fishing/Hunting & Wildlife and State Parks. Now consider the fact that every single year, without fail, every single category has to be updated, and that includes every paragraph, contact and web site. You would be surprised how long of a slog it took me to get through the Farmers’ Markets, as I not only had to go to the state site that lists them and their hours but often to their web sites or Facebook pages because I knew the state information to be wrong. You have to check, double check and then triple check.
The Community Profiles were a challenge as well, testing every web site of the 55 towns and gores in the region. If they had a link to the Kingdom Guide, a lovely reference to every town in the region, I then had to search Google and make sure they hadn’t added their own web sites within the last year, which a number of them had. Now I know what you are thinking, that who would know the difference? Well, we would. These towns take great pride in promoting their communities and this chamber wants to help them in that quest.
The biggest challenge, however, lay ahead as Regional Info, under Living & Working, has some doozies of sub-categories to review and edit, including Educational Resources, Demographics, Health Care, Taxes, Libraries (yes, every single one), Senior Services (every single senior meal), Utilities, Post Offices (every one!), Places of Worship (Dear Lord, that is a hard one) and Town Government. The government section lists every town clerk, address, web site, e-mail and hours. I am always grateful to get through this major section because the Business Resource Guide is not much easier.
The Business Guide lists Why The NEK, Starting A Business, Growing A Business, Employer Resource Guide, Business Succession Planning and Relocate a Business. Can you guess who had to find all the parts of the puzzle to fit in those sections? Yup, this former investigative reporter. And you thought we only dealt with visitors? Not quite.
Hopefully, within the next two weeks, the web site will be completely refreshed and we can soon start the process of importing all this necessary regional information over to our copyrighted new, brand-spanking web site. Is it a lot of work? Yes, but this region deserves the very best guide to the very best region in the state, and we won’t rest until the mission is complete.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.