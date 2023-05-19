I am, most certainly, a woman of habits. Each day that I arrive at work, I walk the 62 steps to my beautiful back porch, unlock the door and bask in the sun that is beaming through the windows of my lovely office. As I walk by my desk, I drop my book bag on the floor and turn on my computer on the way to fill my tea kettle and wash out my mug. By the time I return to my desk, my screen is all powered up, my tea is steaming and I am ready to embark on my first destination of the morning, the Caledonian-Record.
Perhaps it was because I was once a newspaper editor, myself, but perusing the pages of the paper has always been my first assignment of the day. Amidst the pages, there are stories, celebrations and sorrows, a number that I will mark with chamber members, businesspeople and residents of the Kingdom over the course of a year.
My mother, too, was a woman of very marked characteristics and sending out cards was one of her most pronounced traits, something that has been passed down to her middle daughter. As I notice the deaths, notable birthdays, anniversaries or perhaps just detect an unexpected accomplishment, I look to my shelves and decide upon a box to lift from its perch. It has to be just the right card for the occasion.
I have always been of the belief that we, here at the chamber, shouldn’t be just present for our membership and region during fair weather but for the stormy seas that often accompany us along this path we call life. One gets to see a true reflection of such challenges and joys by reading the paper every day; some stories make you laugh, still others make you cry. Having been on the receiving end of both of those emotions, I feel the need to have cards that honor both.
There will be a few of you that may not appreciate me sending out cards with your hard-earned membership dues, but this has long been my own mission on my own dime, so you need not worry I am wasting any money. If the truth is to be told, I feel a sense of real purpose and satisfaction every time I drop a card into the mail slot, hoping it makes the person on the other end of the delivery feel appreciated, if only for an instant.
I am not the only person who does this kind of thing. There are others in the Kingdom, as well, who prowl the bookstores of the region in the very same fashion, Beth Kanell, for instance. And then there is the gentle fellow up north who scribes such sweet tomes on social media to make people smile, and that would be you, Scott Wheeler. Yes, we are everywhere, each doing our little bit to brighten up our corner of the Kingdom.
I know better than most that we are not promised tomorrow, which is all the more reason to keep those you care about close, and that includes my chamber members. Please don’t feel you only have to send out missives for sad occasions; the funny and joyful notes are often the best. You can ask my college friends, who get my silly “Bird of the Week” post cards every blessed week.
I am appreciative of the Caledonian-Record each and every day, that I can turn to it like a trusted friend and get a sense of what is happening in my little part of the world. There, you will find happy and sad stories and even the occasional wacky letter to the editor. Not all may merit sending a card but I am very appreciative for the ones that do.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
