I am, most certainly, a woman of habits. Each day that I arrive at work, I walk the 62 steps to my beautiful back porch, unlock the door and bask in the sun that is beaming through the windows of my lovely office. As I walk by my desk, I drop my book bag on the floor and turn on my computer on the way to fill my tea kettle and wash out my mug. By the time I return to my desk, my screen is all powered up, my tea is steaming and I am ready to embark on my first destination of the morning, the Caledonian-Record.

Perhaps it was because I was once a newspaper editor, myself, but perusing the pages of the paper has always been my first assignment of the day. Amidst the pages, there are stories, celebrations and sorrows, a number that I will mark with chamber members, businesspeople and residents of the Kingdom over the course of a year.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.