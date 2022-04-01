When I opened the newspaper this morning, I saw something in the back of the edition that gave me pause. Appearing more and more, during these troubled times, there was almost a full page of tax sales, people unable to afford obligations on their properties that are, then, put up for sale by their respective towns. We are not alone in this unfortunate phenomenon, as such sales are being seen everywhere. Let’s be honest; this past decade has been the most difficult this country has experienced since the Great Depression.
By now, you know I’m a person who likes to describe a situation through a story. Other people long to have been royalty in previous lives, but, if there is such a thing, I was probably the old woman telling parables in the town square, dodging rotten vegetables thrown by unruly villagers.
I have often thought these last years of COVID have been more like my ankle situation than you would think. I was just walking along, minding my own business and enjoying the view, when, in a split second (no pun intended), I am on the ground and in a world of hurt. One horrific sprain, a broken ankle, months in a boot and one complicated surgery later and I’m not even close to being back where I was before. I will walk with a slight limp for the rest of my life but I count myself blessed, as I can walk.
Just so you know, we are all that lingering limp, as nothing will quite be the same after the roller coaster we have all been on since 2020. Actually, hasn’t it felt more like a roller coaster without the safety bar, because it feels like we were hanging on for dear life for far too long.
Simple pleasures now take on a decidedly more important meaning once you have gone through such a time. Wanting your family to be around you at Thanksgiving and the holidays was once a given but it is now a privilege that we will no longer take for granted. We witnessed grocery shelves emptier than we had ever seen them in those first tough months of the pandemic, yet we are thankful that they are once again full. The pandemic has changed how we look at the world.
Yes, we are that lingering limp, having gotten through trying times but never quite the same. We see it in the weariness of our first responders, our essential workers and, frankly, our leaders, as they try to right a ship that has tilted a bit too much to the side. Everyone seems to be tired, both emotionally and physically, not just in our corner of the world but, literally, everywhere.
A wise person once told me that you can’t go forward after pain until you acknowledge and process the impact it had on you, whether it is physical, mental or economic. There is a lot of truth to that statement, take it from me. Personally, I have benefited from physical and grief therapy after my losses but, admittedly, that doesn’t work for everyone. At the very least, we do need to recognize what we have endured since March 2020 to experience smooth sailing once more, not to mention for me, learning how to walk again.
For those of you who think I am venturing into Dr. Phil territory once more, you are not wrong. I want the Northeast Kingdom to become healthy once more, in all senses of the word, and that means seeing the region not only as businesses and homes, but the people working and living inside these structures.
We are not the same chamber that we were two years ago and will venture you have all changed as well. We have come to see so many more variables that enter into a region’s economic health than we ever did before and believe that makes us a more responsive and caring organization as a result. While we may all limp for a while, some longer than others, we will walk strongly again, due in large part to each of us helping each other along the way.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
