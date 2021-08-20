By now, most of you may have heard that the NEK Chamber had to cancel the Colors of the Kingdom Festival, scheduled for Sept. 18. With events being canceled almost by the day, and a real lack of volunteers to run the festival, the difficult decision to pull the plug was made. To be honest, it has been a disappointing and heartbreaking week, but, rest assured, we will be back next year.
Lest you think I have all this spare time now, with the event preparation off my plate, you would be wrong. The chamber is gearing up to introduce a number of projects this fall, which we hope will help businesses in trouble and in crisis.
In addition to getting a chamber Facebook page out of the blocks, which will alert businesses to resources available to them, we will be partnering with educational institutions and companies on what is needed to help the Kingdom succeed in these troubling times. We’ve always done these types of initiatives in the past but acknowledge we have to be far more aggressive in our efforts going forward, especially considering the economic challenges we have faced in the many months of the pandemic.
I found something last night, while cleaning out an old leather bookbag, that speaks to why we are redoubling our efforts to help our business community in such a way, a copy of the notes taken from a chamber visioning session in 2011.
After being invited to leave our offices in the Pomerleau Building, the chamber was at a crossroads, as we had centered our efforts for quite some time around operating the welcome center, greeting and assisting more than 20,000 visitors a year, seven days a week. Looking ahead, we needed to know how we could best serve the business community and the Kingdom, and what necessary steps needed to be taken to institute such changes.
The visioning forum was led by the incredible duo of Ken and Gretchen Hammer, two very dear friends and longtime supporters of our organization, and they did an amazing job in guiding meeting participants to a path the chamber should take down the road.
One of the biggest takeaways from that forum was that business people said they needed far more help in navigating the maze of red tape, governmental organizations and resources available to them, especially as we were starting to come out of the Great Recession.
One person said then, “We always know we can contact the chamber and they will help us,” praise we’ve never taken for granted. We took the recommendations from that session very seriously back then and still do now, as every initiative that was proposed at that assembly was set in motion, in some form, by the chamber. But, as you have heard me say more than once, that was then and this is now, and we have to do better.
Even though that meeting was held 10 years ago, and we once again face choppy waters, that does not mean these swells can’t be tamed. To quote Winston Churchill, “A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.” We have been listening to you these past months and know what we need to do. Opportunity awaits.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.