Chamber Made: It’s Not Hard To Love Hardwick - Pt. 2

If there is one situation that has been very apparent over these last few years, it is the fact that many of us have been chained to our desks due to the economic perils of the pandemic and worker shortages, thus necessitating that said office imprisonment.
I, for one, can relate, as the chamber has faced some of the very same dynamics, but I must acknowledge there is no sad confinement for me. You’ve already heard me wax poetic about my glorious windows, the sound of students playing Frisbee on the green and the lovely trill of birds out my back porch. Add to the fact my 1910 office has tin ceilings, a built-in bureau that would make the hosts of “This Old House” swoon, not to mention period beadboard on the walls, and I have little to complain about.
That being said, I got into my RAV on Thursday and drove to Hardwick, the base of our recent merger with the area’s Heart of Vermont Chamber. From the very first establishment I walked into, Buffalo Mountain Food Co-op, to the last, I was treated with such warmth and grace the entire day.
After surveying all the impressive improvements that Buffalo Mountain continues to make to the store, I headed up the hill to a familiar haunt, the office of Town Manager David Upson. In the two years since our chambers merged, I have found David, or Opie to most of the community, to be the best ambassador for Hardwick one could ask for.
David loves his hometown with such an honest and sincere commitment. He’s a very friendly sort, quite funny, but that doesn’t mean this good-natured fellow doesn’t keep me on my toes. I checked in, headed back into town to see more businesses, but vowed to return at noon to join him at the community luncheon.
When I walk into a business, whether it is in Hardwick or the rest of the Kingdom, I make it clear to folks that our chamber’s mission, first and foremost, is to help them, regardless of membership. Our chamber has always believed that we must first earn their trust before we gain them as a member, and that can take time. I also try to make the distinction between hearing and really listening to people, as there is a big difference between the two. At the end of the day, I rushed back to my office to write up notes, so I wouldn’t forget what their issues and concerns were.
Whether it was talking to Nora DeMuth at The Flower Basket, who recently moved to the main drag, or Sandy Scott at the Galaxy Bookshop, whose shop had a disruption last year to a water-pipe break, neither could’ve been kinder or more helpful. I acknowledge that I am still on a learning curve with this area and don’t pretend to be otherwise, so I need kind folks like Nora, Sandy and Shari Cornish to serve as guides to the town they love.
One of the aspects I truly love about my job is getting out on such jaunts and talking to my members and businesspeople. They are so proud of their companies and employees, and I appreciate the trust they place in me when they share their stories. It is the best part of my job, getting out and about on such trips.
While Friday may have been a catch-up day, working on dreaded paper and book work, in admittedly the nicest surroundings, I will still look forward to the next time I get to travel the Kingdom and meet and greet with businesses. I believe an iced coffee is calling my name.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.