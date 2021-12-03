They say the holiday season is the most wonderful time of year but I would opt for poetic as well, the ground covered with a white blanket of snow and the slight scent of wood smoke wafting in the breeze. With the leaves off the trees and the bracing chill that greets us each day as we step out the door, these signs are a harbinger of what to expect once the real deep of winter arrives. Still, this landscape has a singular beauty.
The cold and snow may drive some away to warmer climates but for us hardy souls remaining behind, we get the sensation of living inside one of the loveliest snow globes on Earth, a Kingdom winter. To paraphrase a common saying, “To the hardy, go the spoils.”
We in the Kingdom do find plenty to do in these chilly temperatures. We’ve already battened down the hatches at home in preparation for the season so we can now venture outside to explore. Our sweaters have been taken out of storage and boots unearthed from basements. Where are my warm gloves is a common refrain. We all know the drill.
It will not be long before the big day arrives, when we hope beloved family members can gather, despite a second blasted pandemic year. There are pies and cookies to be made, potatoes to be peeled and fruit cakes to be used as doorstops. If some perfume company could bottle the scent of the season, it would sell millions, holiday meal blended with a touch of pine.
The first weekend of December has to be one of the busiest shopping times of the year, as we all scramble to get just the right items for family and friends. For the last couple years, I have tried to find gifts that speak to where we live, whether it is food items or handmade crafts unique to the Kingdom. It goes without saying, does it not, that when one shops locally, you help your neighbors and it greatly strengthens the economy.
There is a different sensation when buying a book from an independently owned bookstore as opposed to Amazon and the assistance that you get from clerks at our wonderful downtown stores is nothing you can find on any ginormous corporate web site. Do they really know their products as well as a local store does? Hardly.
The quality of local products is also markedly better than what you may purchase online from far-off and distant places. When you can hold the actual item in your hands or try on that comfortable sweater, to guarantee a perfect fit, there is a satisfaction in knowing these products will last. For those of you who prefer the ease of a web site, it is worth noting that many of our local stores offer shopping online as well.
The Northeast Kingdom and Vermont, in general, have a burgeoning artisan and crafts industry that can’t be underestimated. The possibility of finding the perfect and personalized gift becomes all the more possible when you can actually find a one-of-a-kind item for those you love.
I get it. We’ve lost stores in the past few years and it makes it all that much harder to shop locally. I, frankly, die a little bit every time my kids give me Amazon links for birthday and Christmas gifts but it is my hope that it will not always be this way. We will continue the fight, I promise you, to bring in new stores to the region.
Yes, these are trying times, among the most difficult we’ve ever experienced and, yet, we persevere and endure. This holiday will be difficult for some, but the spirit of the holidays runs strong in these parts and we will help each other and build back what is lost. Happy holidays, with warm wishes to you all.
Darcie McCann is the longtime executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
