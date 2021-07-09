By now, many of you know this has been a busy week here at the Northeast Kingdom Chamber. Yesterday, news broke that the Heart of Vermont® Chamber of Commerce, based out of Hardwick, has merged with our organization. It is an incredible privilege and honor to have the Heart of Vermont® members within our fold, and our chamber will do everything in our power to strongly promote and support these businesses and groups in the months and years ahead.
I would personally like to thank its director Maria Roosevelt for her incredible leadership of that organization for the past 16 years and during this merger process. She is a valued colleague and a dear friend and, truly, has been a very strong advocate for her members and area for many years. She definitely put the “heart” in the Heart of Vermont® Chamber.
As other normal chamber work continues, I am doing my level best to get all of the Heart of Vermont® members on our web site, nekchamber.com, as soon as possible. For those of you who follow our Facebook page, Northeast Kingdom Vermont Chamber of Commerce, you may have noticed a flurry of new members coming into our organization, from our new chamber as well as the region. Again, I feel incredibly honored to have these businesses as part of our organization.
It is hardly surprising that the recent chamber column I wrote on scam solicitations really hit a nerve. Needless to say, I am not alone in receiving those incredibly annoying calls and texts. In the past two weeks alone, I have received even more calls than usual, like they are taunting me, and I have to admit I went a little Liam Neeson (think “Taken”) on a recent caller after they called me at home, asking for a Susanne and wondering about her Medicare eligibility.
In my defense, they have, literally, called me more than 50 times and I felt somewhat justified in quoting Liam almost verbatim, “I will not look for you, I will not pursue you, but if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you and I will kill you.” My best guess that, even after that performance, they will still call me again today. Hollow threats aside, I plan to keep on top of this issue, seeing what we can do to stem these scam communications and will keep you informed.
One of the next items on my to-do list is to get the word out that we are starting up a Business Assistance Center for those seeking help on issues and obstacles that stand in the way of business success. A press release will be going out within the next week and this assistance will be aggressively promoted on our social media pages. I will not claim to have all the answers but will promise you that we will get you in touch with people who do. You can contact me at director@nekchamber.com or 80o-639-6379 for any assistance you might need.
Last, but not least, because there is no rest for the wicked, I am working diligently to catch up on all of the tasks that need to be done for the Colors of Kingdom Festival, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, in downtown St. Johnsbury. Much information on the event will be going out, as well, within the coming weeks. I apologize for the delay, but I so miss my hard-working coworker and dear friend, Jenn Garand, who passed away in November, so I am flying solo.
As much as this is a busy time for the chamber, it is also exciting because our economy is starting to hum. A trip to downtown St. Johnsbury on Thursday, to check in with members and greet new businesses, was a joy, as Railroad Street was bustling. Suffice to say, there is never a dull moment when you work at a chamber of commerce, and that is one of the reasons I love this job so.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
