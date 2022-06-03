It has been another difficult month in this country, 20 mass shootings since a Texas school was struck last week, yes 20, not to mention the ongoing tragedy of the Ukraine war, a continuing pandemic and a teetering economy. There has been little break from sadness since the beginning of the year.
All this sorrow has taken its toll on our collective psyche, at home and at work. Just when we think the world, as we know it, is calming down, our blood pressures spike when we hear or watch the national or international news. It is little wonder that, when polled, residents of this country are feeling pretty bleak on what awaits us all in the future. I mean, really, who had monkey pox on their bingo card for 2022?
I have been talking with business people and neighbors for a while now and know this situation is not isolated to a select few. While few are immune to such distress, I do have some recommendations that might ease some of the unease we are all feeling. While these simple suggestions may not work for everyone, I have found the following hints have worked for me, so it’s worth a try for you all.
Besides turning off the news, and that is a pretty good tip, the first two bits of advice involve putting on a pair of sneakers and heading outside. The first recommendation is to just sit outside in a chair and relax at least a couple minutes a day. You will capture some rays and maybe even identify a couple birds in the process. I highly recommend it.
The second is to walk, whether you are doing it by yourself or with an employee or neighbor, or work out. I have actually increased my steps this past month because of what is going on in the world and am beginning to feel better…. and I have even lost a couple pounds.
Getting more exercise every day helps you with the next advisement, and that is to get more sleep. Yes, you hear these tips from your doctor every medical appointment but how many of us actually put it to practice? I am guessing we break as many doctor rules as we do New Year’s resolutions.
In addition to trying to connect with more family and friends – by phone, texts and videos - I have also tried to write more cards off to chamber members and my close circle of relatives and chums, to see how they are doing. It will, most certainly, brighten up their day while lessening your burdens as well. It is, truly, a win-win situation. And we all have hobbies; this is the time to get back to doing them.
I have mentioned this in previous columns but having a sense of humor has helped me cope with some very difficult times. I am not suggesting that you start pulling childish pranks on coworkers and friends but don’t be afraid to see the humor in situations. I don’t know about you, but I will take laughter lines over crow’s feet any day.
While these suggestions are not miracle cures, you might find yourself feeling a bit less worried about the state of the world by following a number of them. You may even end up with less troubles on your annual bingo card.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.