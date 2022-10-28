There is much you can learn about this life of ours over having dinner with friends. Over Hawaiian, pepperoni and mushroom pizzas, we somehow got upon the topic of bad bosses and decided to recount our tales of horror, curious to discover which one of us would win the dubious prize of having the worst supervisor.

I don’t like to brag but I have had my share of clunkers in my day. There was the married man, when I was still in college, who tried making a pass at me after an office party and who, then, showed up at my dorm at the University of Vermont a couple weeks later. It was awkward, to say the least, explaining who this man was to my hallmates, and, yes, he got a strong talking to after that visit.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.