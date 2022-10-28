There is much you can learn about this life of ours over having dinner with friends. Over Hawaiian, pepperoni and mushroom pizzas, we somehow got upon the topic of bad bosses and decided to recount our tales of horror, curious to discover which one of us would win the dubious prize of having the worst supervisor.
I don’t like to brag but I have had my share of clunkers in my day. There was the married man, when I was still in college, who tried making a pass at me after an office party and who, then, showed up at my dorm at the University of Vermont a couple weeks later. It was awkward, to say the least, explaining who this man was to my hallmates, and, yes, he got a strong talking to after that visit.
The favorite of my worst was the marketing director of a college I worked at for a brief time outside Boston. This woman was an absolute tyrant, the type who treated everyone with contempt and disdain and who instilled fear in all who had the misfortune of knowing her, sending people scurrying away like frightened mice when they saw her. Yes, that bad, Disney villain bad.
Sadly, soon after arriving, even though she had personally selected me for the publication director’s job, she soured on yours truly lightning fast, first putting my desk behind a popular door, so it would bang into my chair 30 times a day. When that didn’t work, she moved my office to a vacant building across the campus in a spare office in back of an unused cafeteria, and, honestly, I was thrilled. I could play my music loud, do my job in peace and be far away from Cruella, all the while tapping out my stories and features for the alumni magazine. She was furious I liked the office so.
The piece de resistance for this demonic despot was her critique of my writing, telling me I used too many adjectives and adverbs, the very words that help form and provide color to one’s writing. When I asked her how much she wanted me to tone down such qualifiers, she told me, “Don’t use them at all.” I thought she was kidding and nearly laughed, which would have been a huge mistake, so in honor of her pronouncement, I want to note she was an extremely (adverb) inept (adjective) boss. Well, at least she allowed me to use verbs and nouns…
Despite her being an absolute nincompoop, I learned more from that woman on how not to act as a supervisor than I would’ve had she been competent and professional. Coincidentally, my dear friend, Scott Wheeler, made the same point in a Facebook post this morning, saying, “Each employer, even the one with a train wreck at the helm, provided me with a great learning experience, including how to treat employees, and how not to treat them. I’m a far better person, and a far better employer, because of those experiences.” That is so (adverb) true (adjective).
Some may think you have to be a combination of a drill instructor and dictator to be a good boss, but that is so far away from the truth. I have heard so many examples of poor supervisors in the past two years, all over the country from friends, as if the pandemic has brought out the worst in people. Quite simply, what I learned from that cretin of a boss is to treat people the way you would want to be treated, with fairness and respect. Our employees, who put such pride and commitment into their jobs, deserve no less, in fact they deserve far more.
Did I win the coveted worst boss award? I dare say I did, by a landslide. I must admit that there are times when I think back to that boss and wonder what made her the sad and mean person that she is. I will say, with some level of black humor, though, that I will definitely know which obituary notice is hers when she dies because it will simply say, “She was a woman.”
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.