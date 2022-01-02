It’s only been a couple years and we’ve already starting to frame our life pre- and post-Covid. There was that simple life before, of outdoor events, family gatherings and wardrobes without masks. But since March 2020, when the hammer fell and our society was truly affected by the pandemic, we have all had to lead a decidedly different life than the one we didn’t even know at the time we’d taken for granted.
This change goes beyond not seeing our loved ones at holidays and having to adhere to rules none of us particularly enjoy. This outbreak has impacted almost every facet of our lives. If you ask any company out there, in our own backyard or across the globe, how Covid-19 has changed what they do, you will be told it is hardly business as usual.
No, it is not just the massive hits to our economies, especially those in the hospitality sector, but how we have to conduct work and deal with customers/clients or guests. Doing what we did used to be second nature, but that is hardly the case now. So many of us, including organizations, have had to change the very way we do things as well. We’ve had to re-invent ourselves.
Three weeks before the lockdown, we held our chamber Business Fair/Celebration and annual meeting and you could tell by the pictures that this event was just like any other year. There were many handshakes and hugs and no one thought twice to lean into another person, to hear them better. Who would’ve thought that we would now think, “Those were the days.”
It is not business as usual and the quicker we realize that point, the better off we are, to getting back to some semblance of normal. In my own case, I get asked all the time when we will return to what the chamber did before. Our two-person office has gone down to one, we can hardly rely on volunteers at this point and two-thirds of our funding is currently in the wind. The remaining third, memberships, has been hit hard by the pandemic as well. When will we get back to normal? Not even the fine meteorology students at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon could forecast that.
I am a person, due to my training, that thinks of analogies to explain a situation, a story that would apply to a certain instance to make people understand the point quicker. I have to go no farther than my own surgery-corrected ankle to describe what these last years have meant to all of us.
When I fell suddenly in 2018, I couldn’t have envisioned that break would’ve resulted in three years of recovery. Due to hardware now in my ankle, I’ve, literally, had to learn how to walk again, differently than I did before. I can no longer hike mountains or forge streams, but I can walk and, for that, I am extremely grateful.
When this virus surge finally releases its grip, we will all have to learn to walk again, differently, because our economic landscape has changed. We will continue to lose businesses, face employee shortages and gripe that this pandemic has gone on far too long. I think back to my parents and grandparents who not only survived the Great Depression but also a world war and believe we can do this.
The divisiveness we’ve seen in our nation has not helped but we are extremely fortunate to live in a place, regardless of party affiliation, where we work together, not apart. Most of us have heard that saying, “ Vermont is what America used to be,” and, frankly, at this point in our nation’s history, that is a good start to finding our way back.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
