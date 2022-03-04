Each Friday night, after a long and weary week of work, three of my college friends and I sit down in front of our computers and video chat the evening away. I have known these women since I was 18 and they are very dear to me, sisters from other mothers. Two are nurses, one a past director of a non-profit organization and then me, the chamber director. There is a lot of wisdom between the four of us but imagine my horror when I added up our years on Earth and realized, collectively, we predate this country’s year of independence.
These women also live in various corners of the country and over our many Friday nights together, we have spoken about the sadness that has befallen us all over the past years, the impact of COVID, the occasional medical woes and, now, the prospect of a world war. The most creative writer on this planet couldn’t have envisioned all the challenges we’ve had to face in these past few years and how these experiences have affected our financial, physical and mental health. All of us feel a sense of unease, not knowing what the future will bring.
Now, some of you may say that I am no Dr. Phil, keep to your chamber of commerce lane, but every single one of those variables affects not only our fellow Vermonters but the nation and world as a whole. As we look at what we have lost over these past years, there has, admittedly, been a financial toll as well, as many businesses haven’t been able to endure this most recent storm, not to mention the many before it. Faith and hope appear to be in short supply these days, and that is a tragedy in itself.
As you know, I’m talking with business owners every day and these past few years have been rough on so many of them. Yes, sure, some companies have, actually, prospered during these punishing times but others have had to rework and revamp their businesses to keep their doors open, to, literally, keep food on the table. My daughter, who works at the Vermont Food Bank, remarks at the high number of Vermonters still coming to drop-offs and it is heartbreaking. What are we all to do when, some days, the only clouds that appear in the sky appear to be gray?
Well, this is where my sisters from other mothers come into play. Each of us has come to the conclusion that we need to steer away from the news yet demand more from our elected officials and understand that although we may lack power that we are not powerless. Even in the most difficult of times, we can strive to make our own corner of the world a little bit better. There is a reason why the phrase “One person can’t make a difference” is not cited to anyone and it is because that individual was an idiot. To quote someone with a bit more gravitas, President John Kennedy once said, “One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.”
Yes, my heart breaks for Ukraine and all who have suffered under COVID, but I am making the choice each and every day to raise my blinds, at home and at work, to allow the sunshine in. I and my Friday Night Sisters will do what we can to right wrongs and support the right causes but to also put in the good work at home to help our neighbors.
I’m the mother of a former Marine and realize that not every story has a Disney ending but, in this case, we are still writing that book, each of us a contributing author to the chapters that may come. Our faith and hope may have diminished over this long stretch but they have not been extinguished.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
