Never has there been a time I have quoted Charles Dickens and John Steinbeck in the same column, much less sentence, but I believe this pandemic calls for such a pairing. It has not only been the worst of times but also the winter(s) of our discontent due to Covid-19. Since the end of March, our nation and state have, essentially, been under lockdown, a combination of a hostage situation and jail sentence, all rolled into one, but at least with the basic necessities and cable.
It seems like an eternity ago when I said goodbye to my dear friend, Jenn Garand, in our office parking lot in late March, just prior to the virus shutdown. We had expected to see each other after the weekend, but little did I realize I would never work alongside my co-worker of 22 years again. During the pandemic, Jenn contracted pancreatic cancer and lost her battle to that dreaded disease on Nov. 19. As I said, it has been the worst of times on so many levels. These past nine months have felt more like nine years.
