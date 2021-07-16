This was one week I was really glad to finally reach blessed Friday. There have been a series of frustrating ups and downs and demanding personalities to deal with in the past few days, a bit more than usual, and no matter how hard I worked, the piles of work on my desk never seemed to lessen.
When Friday morning hit, I did something I have not yet done at my new office, overlooking the lush-green practice fields of Lyndon Institute. I took my tea and sat on the back porch steps. In the few minutes I was there, I came to the conclusion I don’t take the advice I parcel out to those who contact me for assistance. For a person who advises travelers where to visit in this lovely region, I have done precious-little traversing in these parts by myself as of late. Between major ankle surgery in 2020 and working mostly by myself this year, I have sheltered in place, trying to lower that never-ending pile that graces my desk.
I have a special appreciation for being outside when overwhelmed, especially these last few years, when challenges have rained down upon me like a thunderstorm. At home, there is a lone Adirondack chair on my side lawn, but here at the office, it is the porches that give me respite.
I am not one to take my senses for granted, as my dad lost many of his in his final years. Having the sunlight warm your face, feeling an errant and welcome breeze, identifying birds by their trilly songs and hearing the wail of a train whistle off in the distance calms my soul.
I, frankly, and this is hard to admit, stopped going on road trips a few years back because it is something my husband and I used to do together almost every Sunday. Dipping our toes in the cool waters of Willoughby, trying to find an egret on the Connecticut River or just catching a meal at one of our wonderful local restaurants was Heaven on Earth for the two of us. The times I have gone out since, I have almost had to force myself to go, comparing a beautiful drive with a nasty spoonful of cough syrup. You know you should do it but it’s so hard to swallow.
In the next couple weeks, I have a number of guests staying at my house, some relatives and a dear friend and her husband, who hail from New Mexico. You can guess what I will be doing during those weekends, highlighting the very best of what the region has to offer. I hope to have us try a cruise on Lake Memphremagog, drive to the southerly end of the Kingdom to visit state parks, find an antique place or two and, hopefully, take a dip in Island Pond. There is nothing better to snap you out of a travel slump than to have your house guests ask you, “What do you want to do today?”
We are all coming out of the most challenging time in the past 80 years and the first pandemic in 100 years. I am not alone in saying that we have all, collectively, been in our houses and offices way too much. I can tell you that I have learned something surprising on those drives I have actually mustered the courage to go on, and it is that I feel so much better, like my old self.
The chamber director in me will tell you there is so much to do in this beautiful region and you can find more suggestions than you will ever need on our web site, nekchamber.com, but as a human being, I will, respectfully, suggest it will all do us a world of good to put off the house cleaning and push away the piles of work and go out and explore.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
