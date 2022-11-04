Four days ago, I packed up my car even before the fog left the valleys below. Being a chamber person, I’m more knowledgeable than most when it comes to knowing locations in Vermont, but my destination that day was a place I had never visited before, Tyson, a small hamlet within Plymouth. While Plymouth is known as the birthplace of our 30th president, Calvin Coolidge, Tyson has its own claim to notoriety, located right next to beautiful Echo Lake.
The reason I was heading down to this little burg on this misty morning was to attend a two-day conference with my chamber colleagues. Each November, once the leaves have safely left the trees and it is truly “stick season,” the members of the Vermont Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives all gather in a community in the state for training sessions that address the specific needs of our organizations.
We chambers are an odd lot, in fact a non-profit designation is given to us alone, so this time away allows us the opportunity to discuss the issues and challenges that affect us the most. Despite being at this job for a long time, I still learn so much from these sessions and enjoy spending time with friends and colleagues who understand, exactly, the issues and hurdles we all face.
I may be biased but I believe chambers are an important cog in the engine of a regional economy, but, strangely, it is not an avocation that you can study at a college or university. While there is a chamber institute that you can attend once you become a director, and I have, most of us have happened upon our chamber jobs. I was a newspaper reporter, editor and then a college marketing director before I became a chamber director. It makes these annual conferences all the more important, as we rely, learn and lean on each other.
You may not know this but there is a tremendous burnout in the chamber field. One of the best presenters at this conference noted that the average tenure of a chamber director is just two to three years. I have gotten to the point where I don’t even want to get attached to some of the directors because they could very well be gone by the next year. Why is that, you ask?
Having talked with many directors over the years, and experiencing some of the very same situations myself, those first few years are the most difficult. You are working monstrous hours, learning the job on the run and being tested, almost, on a daily basis. If you can survive this lovely stretch, a bit like an administrative version of boot camp, you can handle almost anything going forward. I was uniquely up to this task after being a newspaper editor, where, literally, I would hear from our office manager, “You have someone who wants to sue the paper on line two.”
I have to say that the best class of the conference came at the very end, entitled “Getting It All Done (Without Burnout),” and I certainly hope that a number of my colleagues, with less years of chamber experience under their belts than myself, take many of her suggestions to heart, because we so need chambers going forward, and a much longer tenure than just three years at the helm.
Now that I have returned to the Kingdom, I have taken stock of my two days down in Tyson and am not afraid to say I learned quite a bit in those many sessions and will take a number of these conference recommendations to heart. Most notably, I will remember that a whole group of folks have my back, and I theirs, lessons learned at the Echo Lake Inn, our own version of an echo chamber.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
