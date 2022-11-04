Four days ago, I packed up my car even before the fog left the valleys below. Being a chamber person, I’m more knowledgeable than most when it comes to knowing locations in Vermont, but my destination that day was a place I had never visited before, Tyson, a small hamlet within Plymouth. While Plymouth is known as the birthplace of our 30th president, Calvin Coolidge, Tyson has its own claim to notoriety, located right next to beautiful Echo Lake.

The reason I was heading down to this little burg on this misty morning was to attend a two-day conference with my chamber colleagues. Each November, once the leaves have safely left the trees and it is truly “stick season,” the members of the Vermont Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives all gather in a community in the state for training sessions that address the specific needs of our organizations.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.