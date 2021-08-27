It was almost two weeks ago that I pulled the plug on the Colors of the Kingdom Festival and that decision still weighs heavily on me, as it not only affects the chamber but the many people that enjoy the celebration. The pandemic may have made it harder to hold the event this year but there was an underlying reason, as well, that will have to be solved in the coming months to ensure we can do this festival long into the future, and that is the lack of volunteers.
My organization is no stranger to using volunteers. When I started out so long ago, we ran the yellow information booth, located on Main Street in St. Johnsbury, throughout the summer and early fall and had a couple dozen volunteers. When we moved our operation down the hill to the Pomerleau Building and operated the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center seven days a week, year-round, we had close to 60 volunteers who assisted our efforts. Although we no longer have these responsibilities under our umbrella, we still use volunteers at our office and our remaining events, including Colors of the Kingdom.
I have been around long enough to see trends come and go, but the lack of people stepping up to volunteer for organizations, including my own, is of concern. I cannot tell you how many other groups have lamented the lack of volunteers in the past decade, and the situation is only getting worse. And, as you might have figured out, this is not a phenomenon that only affects our region and state.
Just because there is a lack of volunteers this past decade does not mean there is a lack of input, however, on how we should all run our events. Every organization, known to humankind, knows of the well-intentioned but not-exactly-helpful YKWYOTD human being. If I have heard it once, I have heard it a thousand times from these dear hearts, it is, “You know what you ought to do,” followed by a long litany of suggestions.
How can it be that I’m almost always lugging heavy tables or a handful of folding chairs when that person picks that unfortunate time to tell me how my festival should be different, seriously. The YKWYOTD voice in my own head is usually thinking, “Can you wait until I’m not having a hernia to tell me this?”
Never trying to miss an opportunity, I have tried to encourage these same folks to volunteer for the event, that we could use their energies and input, but their silence is deafening … cue the crickets. I can honestly say that not one of those people who has offered their opinion on our events has ever offered to help, and that is the very person we need. They care. Their timing isn’t great, but they care.
The truth of the matter is that people like having their kids on youth sports teams, want to attend craft fairs and take in all the activities of the county fair, but almost every single activity like that needs volunteers to operate and survive. All the “YKWYOTD” sentiments echoed by participants will not fuel the engines that are these events, which are mostly run by cash-strapped nonprofits. I am afraid what the future holds for such activities.
So where is the solution in all of this, now that I have clearly identified the problem. I think you know. We hope to see you on the sidelines, staffing an activity at a crafts fair or directing traffic during the Colors of the Kingdom Festival parade. YKWYOTD.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.