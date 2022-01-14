For the second time this pandemic, I’ve had the misfortune of being a close contact to someone with Covid. While I’m glad to report that both individuals are fine, after a bout with the virus, I’ve discovered I’ve learned quite a bit about myself, holed up in my house for a number of days, awaiting the results of my Covid test.
The second day of my quarantine was one of the most frigid days of the winter thus far. Come nightfall, it was as dark as soot outside my deck window, the wind was whistling and I could only see the shadows of trees and my woodpile in the backyard, looking out into the abyss of a frightful cold. Take out the deck window and my view could as easily have been close to 200 years ago, which got me thinking.
I say this region is special quite a bit and there are many reasons I do so, many centering around the perseverance, determination and outright stubbornness of Vermonters. There must have been a time around statehood, in 1791, when a group of people got together and said, “You know, we’ve heard of places to the south where there is not this infernal cold and snow most of the year, that we don’t have to chop wood for the winter for most of the summer. What do you think about going there instead?”
Nope, said those pioneers. Hard pass. We’ll take the bitter frigidity of the winter, just to experience the precious and glorious greens of the summer. These folks were so much the eternal optimists that they named Vermont after, albeit, the prettiest but shortest time of the year, when the mountains are green. Add a few more busybodies to the pot and we could’ve easily been called Blancmont. It definitely does not have the same ring as Vermont, does it?
Every time I lug wood up the stairs and throw logs into the stove, I think of how hard it must have been to live or even endure back then. The Vermonters of old settled in for a good night’s sleep under a virtual summit of blankets. There were no White Markets back then. So much of their food they had to wrangle for themselves, including milk, meat and vegetables. Gardening was not a hobby in those times but a necessity. Is it any wonder why Vermonters are so strong in a crisis; we come from tough stock.
This pandemic has given us all the opportunity to take stock of our lives, hasn’t it? Is there not one of us who hasn’t made major changes in the course of our future in these past 22 months, when it appears almost everything has been up in the air, including access to fuel, food and family. I haven’t visited my elderly aunt in southern Vermont for close to two years due to the threat of giving her the virus, not to mention not seeing siblings in California. We are so bloody tired of this outbreak, every single bit and aspect of it, but we are strong and will persevere, because that is who we are.
We are so fortunate to live in the times we do. There is a grocery store nearby, a mode of transportation outside my door and medical offices and a hospital just a short drive away. As I sit in my cozy and heated office, I look down on a snow-covered field below, where someone is cross-country skiing. I feel content and, more importantly, blessed.
My parents always used to stress over our mealtime prayers to be thankful for what you have, not what you don’t, and that rich advice has served and sustained my family well during some very difficult times. Those words ring as true now as they did back then, as I will once again look out that window tonight, on a bitterly cold and blustery winter evening, and know I am warm, grateful and with those I love.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
