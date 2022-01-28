Something very important happened in the past week that may have escaped your notice. Before I describe what it is, and send you off to start dreaded Saturday chores before your time, I want to preface the subject of my column with a bit of background, which will make you understand why this event was so momentous for me, and I believe, for you.
I have a confession to make; I am a political wonk. Regardless of what party is in power, I’m intrigued with this 246-year experiment called democracy and stay quite up-to-date on issues and legislation that not only affect our state but our nation. I’m one of those sad few who would get excited and actually recognize legislators and White House Cabinet members in an airport. I have met quite a few famous people in my life, some celebrities, but the only person I have ever asked for their autograph, and this is true, was Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., a respected political historian. I’m not sure whether that is impressive or just sad; the jury is still out on that one.
So when I read the news story about Gov. Phil Scott’s State-of-the-State address, you had to know I was all in, especially now, when the state is facing a $400-million state surplus, not deficit but surplus, due to pandemic assistance. And before you even try to scamper off to those chores, thinking this will be a snore fest of a column, consider the fact we may never see the likes of this again, certainly not in my lifetime.
Having such an unprecedented state surplus is like the equivalent of your Santa’s list and every momentous birthday, wedding, anniversary and major event in your life, all rolled into one. What will we do with all this money? These funds rise to the level of being transformative for our state.
When I was reviewing Gov. Scott’s address, I decided to get out my trusty fountain pen and put checks by the initiatives that would help the economy, something near and dear to my heart, and there were more checks on that page than you’d see in a Bruins/Canadians hockey game. It is my job, now, to make this budget summary less drier than the Sahara Desert, as these budget recommendations could very well affect us all.
Beyond the major announcement that we will not experience any rise in taxes, and stay with me here, he also endorses fully tax-deductible student loans and tax credits for nurses and families facing daycare costs, and that is just the start of it. There is a suggested $250 million to provide affordable housing, funds to help our downtowns, tax assistance for low- and moderate-income Vermonters and significant support for workforce training through outreach, apprenticeships and education.
Can you see why I am so excited about this recommended budget, almost giddy? Our legislators have the power, and more importantly the funds, to change the economic landscape of our state. But, even then, there is so much more on the table. There are monies to help the state colleges, assist our hospitals recover from the pandemic, establish a Regional Workforce Specialist pilot initiative, provide tuition assistance for needed disciplines and to appropriate money into the New Worker/Remote Worker grant programs. And I have still just touched the iceberg on proposed initiatives.
I am not so naïve to believe this is a slam dunk but with the commitment and support of our legislators, from both sides of the aisle, even a smattering of what is proposed will greatly strengthen us all. Perhaps now, you can see why I’m such a political wonk, because when politics is done right, it’s almost downright magical.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
