You may not have even realized it but a true harbinger of autumn arrived this week and it does not involve the change of color of the leaves on yonder hills. It is the fact I dug out my scarves out of the back recesses of my closet and they are all ready for fall. This is no small sign of the change of season, as I am known to wear shorts with sweaters long after the temperatures plummet.

What this sign of autumn means is that we all, collectively, have started our own personal cold-weather list, that collection of tasks that becomes decidedly more frenetic as we haul the plants inside and the promise of the first snowflakes arrive, somewhere between early October and Halloween. Welcome to Vermont, no?

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.