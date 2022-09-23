You may not have even realized it but a true harbinger of autumn arrived this week and it does not involve the change of color of the leaves on yonder hills. It is the fact I dug out my scarves out of the back recesses of my closet and they are all ready for fall. This is no small sign of the change of season, as I am known to wear shorts with sweaters long after the temperatures plummet.
What this sign of autumn means is that we all, collectively, have started our own personal cold-weather list, that collection of tasks that becomes decidedly more frenetic as we haul the plants inside and the promise of the first snowflakes arrive, somewhere between early October and Halloween. Welcome to Vermont, no?
I was talking with some good friends this week, relatively new to the state, and at one point over a lovely lunch, we commented on how our winter lists were going, a topic, these days, almost as popular as the weather. They honestly answered, “We are doing a bit more each week but there is still much to do.” Amen. I can so relate to that response.
When my husband passed, I didn’t realize the multitude of little jobs he did to get our cottage and property in order. Cover the kayak, prepare the riding-lawn mower for its long winter slumber and not only put away the hoses, but turn off the water to said hoses inside. Believe me, I didn’t make that last mistake twice, as my wet basement floor will attest. Some of my favorite blunders made in those first few falls are now quite humorous, but not so much at the time.
Yes, the windows need to be checked for signs of moisture and the wood has to be placed in neat, tall rows like soldiers but there are other duties you do as well without nary a thought. I start collecting kindling material as early as mid-summer, treating every egg carton and paper and toilet-paper roll saved as if it was as precious as gold. Believe me, on 20-below night, when you are scrambling to ready your fire for a long, eight-hour stretch, it is.
Despite mastering the small winter-prep chores, I have come to know when to call in the big guns to help me out. Thank you to Wes Ward Auto Repair for undercoating my RAV and placing strong and sturdy winter tires on my SUV each year. Blessings to Clean & Heat for cleaning out my wood stove and pipes and to Harris Plumbing for readying my boiler for those bitter-cold nights when just the stove won’t do. And, yes, they are all chamber members.
When I lived in San Diego, I would dream of such weather, as each day in those parts was, annoyingly, the same. You wouldn’t think you would get sick of beautiful, sunny weather every bloody day of the year, but I craved colder weather, crisp apples and blessed rain. I hoped for a change in season that never came. There was many a time that my older sister and I would purposely pack up the car, complete with windbreakers, and drive to the mountain town of Julian, the only semblance of New England in southern California and sample cold cider and bask in the chill of the air, not a phrase you hear much in those parts.
We are a different lot, we Vermonters. We don’t complain about the weather as much as we prepare for it and even respect it. So, yes, I will have to dig out my winter boots, find my warm gloves, my tuque and get used to “hat head” in the months to come, but at least I won’t have to track down my scarves. They are pret a porter, what our French Canadian neighbors would say as ready to wear.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.