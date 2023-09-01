This will be the first time that I start off my column with the simple fact that I am a dog lover. There is a trait in my dear Cali, a black lab and pit mix, that I have grown to love. If I were to guess where she is sleeping right now, as I write this, my guess would be on my bed, peering out my window, hoping to see squirrels, with a little pile of kibble close to her snout.
You see, Cali is a planner and has been from the start. If she ambles off to another part of the house, she will dip into her bowl, grab some food and keep it in the side of her mouth until she finds her desired sleeping spot and then drops the little marbles of kibble within reach. She thinks ahead, I’ll give her that.
In my personal life, I have pretty much mapped out what I would like my next five years to look like. There are home projects to complete, learning how to replay the guitar and far more kayaking and canoeing than I have done in the past few years. That same planning for the future, at home, also applies at work, as we recently invited board members, a former employee and a dedicated volunteer to discuss where we would like the chamber to be in a demi-decade.
Please don’t think the rest of my column is going to be boring, discussing such a topic, because I will take that as the ultimate challenge to keep you entertained until the last word. While you may think that nothing interesting starts with the first item on our to-do list was to discuss our mission statement, you would be wrong. This humble description was laboriously crafted back in 2010 to describe our priorities as a chamber and I can tell you it was no easy task to agree on that 40-word pronouncement. Knowing how difficult it was to reach the end zone last time, I was relieved to hear my fellow attendees say that they rather liked the statement, but I did add an observation that changed the whole discussion. Of course, I did.
I told them that my favorite part of the mission statement were the last 10 words, “preserving the distinctive quality of the Kingdom and its people.” All agreed that was their favorite part as well. Our facilitator, the esteemed Beth Kanell, then noted if that was the case, why was the very best part of the declaration at the very end. Gad zooks! This former newspaper reporter and editor had never noticed, in all the years hence, that we had buried the lead!
Some of you may wonder why mission statements are so dang important. Are they not just descriptions you compose, never to be unearthed again? Not true, at least for us. Our mission statement is on the back of our business cards, serving as a bit of a compass for our organization, so that we don’t get lost and stray too far away from our ideals.
In the coming months, you will hear more reflections from that evening, as a strategic action plan will come from that session, and if you wondering what that means to you, I would say everything.
There is a part in that statement that also says the “chamber initiates and supports efforts to increase the prosperity of our regional economy,” which, honestly, serves as one of our sole purposes to exist. We must keep up the fight: for our members, regional businesses, residents and region.
Perhaps I am a dog with a bone on this issue, or a beloved pupper with kibble, but we succeed as a chamber if we continue to draw breath as an organization, long into the future. This region needs someone to stand guard on its behalf, to protect and preserve our beautiful Kingdom, and it would be our honor to continue to do so, as we have since 1891.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.