This will be the first time that I start off my column with the simple fact that I am a dog lover. There is a trait in my dear Cali, a black lab and pit mix, that I have grown to love. If I were to guess where she is sleeping right now, as I write this, my guess would be on my bed, peering out my window, hoping to see squirrels, with a little pile of kibble close to her snout.

You see, Cali is a planner and has been from the start. If she ambles off to another part of the house, she will dip into her bowl, grab some food and keep it in the side of her mouth until she finds her desired sleeping spot and then drops the little marbles of kibble within reach. She thinks ahead, I’ll give her that.

