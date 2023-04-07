This has been a week we will not soon forget. Since I wrote this column last Friday, we have seen the horrific aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville, tensions rise in Ukraine and between China and Taiwan, fighting in the Middle East and the first-ever indictment of a former president of our country. It is little wonder why we are all rushing to our screens to watch sports or the Hallmark Channel, as there is little expected drama or trauma in either.

These last 15 years have been trying for our country, as we have had to endure the Great Recession, the worst in 80 years; the pandemic, a seeming repeat of the 1920 Spanish Flu; school shootings that strike at our hearts and numb our senses, with their sheer brutality and cowardice; and a former president under a microscope for alleged infractions. While these incidents may give us a sense of fear and trepidation, I am grateful to the many historians who provide a sense of perspective in this chilling era.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.