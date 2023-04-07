This has been a week we will not soon forget. Since I wrote this column last Friday, we have seen the horrific aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville, tensions rise in Ukraine and between China and Taiwan, fighting in the Middle East and the first-ever indictment of a former president of our country. It is little wonder why we are all rushing to our screens to watch sports or the Hallmark Channel, as there is little expected drama or trauma in either.
These last 15 years have been trying for our country, as we have had to endure the Great Recession, the worst in 80 years; the pandemic, a seeming repeat of the 1920 Spanish Flu; school shootings that strike at our hearts and numb our senses, with their sheer brutality and cowardice; and a former president under a microscope for alleged infractions. While these incidents may give us a sense of fear and trepidation, I am grateful to the many historians who provide a sense of perspective in this chilling era.
In the past few years, as I have struggled to make sense of these troubled times, I came upon someone on Facebook who provides a daily examination on how these experiences fit into the collective annals of our nation’s 247-year history. Boston College professor and political historian Heather Cox Richardson often takes on both sides of the political aisle, offering expert analysis on the concerns that have and continue to befall our nation. Lest you think we are living in unprecedented times, she often demonstrates that history often, indeed, does repeat itself. That fact, alone, calms me, as it provides an avenue to correction.
From my days at the University of Maine, where I received a journalism major and oral history and folklore minor, I have been captivated by history. We, as a region, have been so fortunate to have the likes of Norman Atwood, Claire Dunne Johnson, Venila Lovina Shores, Harriet Fisher, Peggy Pearl, Scott Wheeler and Beth Kanell, just to name a few, who have recorded our past over the last few generations of our own region’s history.
While there are some who wish to sanitize the most unfortunate and tragic episodes of our past, there are lessons to be learned from those and these times. It shocks me to say there are people who, still actually deny the holocaust happened, which took the lives of 11-million souls, and believe that a number of the school shootings were theater, not reality.
Are those incidents and the Civil War sad times to revisit, most certainly, but so necessary to ensure these atrocities never occur again. Imagine the lessons to be learned from our most recent pandemic, which will assist this world going forward, when the next deadly virus, inevitably, hits our earth.
I am grateful for our own regional historians and museums who keep us honest, who chronicle the flaws of our past, while also providing us a path to reflection and change going forward. Looking back at one’s history and using that knowledge to forge our future should be part of our collective planning, not sweeping away the mistakes of our past with a quick swoosh of our broom. No, instead, it should be used as a map for the road ahead.
We can only hope we don’t get a repeat of this past week but if we do, we must have confidence we can get through it – as a region, state, nation and world – as so much depends on how we view and respect our history, good and bad.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
