Like so many of us during the pandemic, I’ve been stuck inside my house far more in the past two years than I could have ever imagined.
On this snowy Friday, once again I’m back at my roll-top desk for the day and it got me thinking about all the offices I have occupied since I arrived at the chamber back in 1995. In retrospect, our offices have represented what we were as an organization during those times and how we have evolved over the years.
If I am to be perfectly honest, my initial impression of that first office on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury was that it looked like the Oval Office, with beautiful bay windows, lace curtains and a patterned carpet, but that space was not mine for long. Ann Mills, my first chamber vice president, took me aside one day and told me the design of the office was all wrong, and she was right. Within a year, that space was transformed into the conference room, its rightful place, and I was moved to a nearby cozy alcove.
We were a different chamber back then, welcoming the occasional visitor just a couple times a week. Up the hill, near the Caledonia County Courthouse, we opened up the information booth for 15 weeks in the summer and early fall, working with more than 60 wonderful volunteers. We were busy back then but nothing like we are now. I look back at those years with much affection, as they were simpler times.
It comforts me to think, on those difficult days, that Dot Collins and Jenn Garand are once again together, growing championship peonies in the fragrant fields of Heaven.
Just three years into the new century, we were approached by the Town of St. Johnsbury to move from our digs on Route 2 to the old train station off Railroad Street, the result of a generous donation to the town by Anthony Pomerleau. Instead of the booth being open those 15 weeks, we would now operate a welcome center year-round, greeting visitors from all over the world. It was a heady move but exciting, going from operating a booth for 105 days a year to the 363 days a year that the center would now be open.
Lest anyone think otherwise, all the credit for the welcome center being run so efficiently and professionally over the years goes to Dot and Jenn. Separated by decades in their ages, the two thought so much alike, Dot scheduling the volunteers and Jenn operating the center.
When Dot retired, she gladly handed over the baton to her protege, Jenn, who expertly ran the center until 2012. I don’t think people understood how hard it was to keep the center open seven days a week, year in and out, but Jenn was truly remarkable at her job. Our last year in the center, we greeted more than 20,000 visitors, from all 50 states and about 20 countries, bringing needed monies into our regional economy.
For some, our next move to the Green Mountain Mall was unexpected, but it represented the will of our members and region. We listened to our businesses when they said they needed us to shy away from hospitality a bit, as our web site was ably handling those needs, and be better advocates for them, helping them to solve the challenges and obstacles they face. We believe we have fulfilled that promise to them.
As we face a new chapter in the history of the chamber, working out of our lovely quarters at Mathewson Hall at Lyndon Institute in Lyndon Center, I can’t wait to spell out what comes next for our organization, now that the pandemic is finally beginning to wane. The one thing I can tell you is that it won’t involve a new move; those days are over.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
