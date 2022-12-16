I am back in familiar territory. For more than a year, during the pandemic, I worked at my trusty rolltop desk in my little, red house on a big hill, and here I am, again, today, in the same spot. It is a snow day and the flakes are coming down gracefully from the clouds above. I have yet to see one bird at the feeder this wintry morning, at least not on my watch, but I am enjoying the silence of this storm. My tea is hot, the wood stove is blazing and my dogs are sleeping, so I am content.
Everybody needs a snow day, now and then, and I really needed one today. This last week has been difficult and challenging in ways I cannot express, yet it is not because I am at a loss for words. One of the aspects of this job that I never realized until I worked here is how much of what I do I can’t tell people about. Confidentiality is an important and critical part of chamber work.
Now you might think that as a former journalist that keeping such secrets would go against our grain, but it is just the opposite. In my time as a reporter and editor, I have been privy to stories that would have made national headlines had I ever confided in anyone, but these stories will go to my grave, untold. Not even my husband knew of these details and to prove the point I can keep a secret, I will recount a conversation I can now tell you about.
It was quite a few Burke Mountain owners ago when I received a call from the resort, asking for some specific information that I either knew off the top of my wee, little head or could discover discretely. At the end of the conversation, I was told to not tell a soul, as the mountain was in the process of being sold.
Imagine sitting on such a secret for months, and I didn’t tell a soul, not a one… not my dear husband, who once worked at the mountain and then worked at a restaurant in East Burke, nor my trusted sidekick, Jenn Garand. I was so relieved when the news broke; you have no idea.
I can’t even count how many thousands of businesses have entered our doors, either sharing their struggles or wanting to find out how to start or grow their companies, and I can’t share even one story with you, and that is the way it should be. The flip side of that is, sometimes, people don’t realize all that chambers do, but it is more important to keep these very important issues private than to toot your own horn. Mark my word, when I leave the chamber, there will either be a shredding party or a huge bonfire for the ages because there will be so many files that will have to be destroyed.
For those of you who I have had the honor to chat with over the years, I will always consider it a privilege that you trusted me enough to let down your guard and share your stories with me. So, I guess the takeaway from this column is that if you ever ask me what I do at the chamber and I answer, “I can’t really tell you,” don’t think I am trying to evade your question. There may be a time that you are on the other side of my desk and will appreciate that discretion.
You may not hear us boast of our successes much at the chamber, but that is by design. It is more important to have gained and then retain your trust than to speak of our successes, because if we have our way, they will never be known.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.