I am back in familiar territory. For more than a year, during the pandemic, I worked at my trusty rolltop desk in my little, red house on a big hill, and here I am, again, today, in the same spot. It is a snow day and the flakes are coming down gracefully from the clouds above. I have yet to see one bird at the feeder this wintry morning, at least not on my watch, but I am enjoying the silence of this storm. My tea is hot, the wood stove is blazing and my dogs are sleeping, so I am content.

Everybody needs a snow day, now and then, and I really needed one today. This last week has been difficult and challenging in ways I cannot express, yet it is not because I am at a loss for words. One of the aspects of this job that I never realized until I worked here is how much of what I do I can’t tell people about. Confidentiality is an important and critical part of chamber work.

