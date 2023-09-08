Friday mornings are always my favorite part of the week. By the time I arrive at the office, the birds singing outside my door are in full orchestral trill and I can feel a slight breeze coming in from the back porch. I’ve already prepared my first Irish tea of the morning and passed by my seasonal Christmas tree and faux fireplace on my way back to my desk. When I sit back into my chair, I twist around to start typing, my weekly letter to friends, near and far.
This week has been filled with so many foliage-related calls, from all over the country. By Tuesday, the calls were coming in so fast that I quickly put together a list of fall festivals from our web site calendar, one that grows by the day. One particular ring was just what the doctor ordered, as between taking the volume of calls, as well as tackling my usual mound of paperwork, I started feeling pretty frenetic, too much to do in too little time.
My phone screen read Maryland and I knew who it would be, a retired teacher planning a trip to the Kingdom for the first time with his fiancé in just a few short weeks, who has made multiple calls to our office. They have been planning this trip for more than a year and will finally hit Vermont soil in early October and can’t wait. I wish you could hear the enthusiasm in his voice as he describes his weeklong journey, as his excitement is contagious.
These folks come from a concrete jungle and long for fresh air, grass beneath their feet, clean lakes, challenging hikes and what “10,000 Places To See Before You Die” describes as “fall’s riotous palette of red, orange, yellow and gold.” They have even promised to stop by and say hello, and I’m looking forward to meeting them in person.
I am in a unique position, for I am a native of this land, to continuously hear and see what this Kingdom means to other people, with fresh eyes. I get to learn of the exacting twists and turns of Kingdom Trails, what it feels like to have a butterfly land on your nose at the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium exhibit, their dogs jumping with joy at Dog Mountain, the spray coming back in your face from Lake Memphremagog’s Northern Star cruises, the majesty of the architecture and artwork at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum & Art Gallery and the notion of stepping back in time at the Old Stone House Museum and the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center.
After a couple years of people shying away from traveling a bit, it is comforting and encouraging to see visitors return to the Kingdom, perhaps not yet in full force but getting there. I was talking with someone recently and they were lamenting how many out-of-state cars they were seeing on our roadways and I exclaimed, “Yeah, isn’t that great?!”
My older sister from Santa Barbara, who I talk with every day, is often surprised at all the different calls I receive, and she is right. I never know what request will arise from a phone conversation and who will walk through our doors. One recent query from Rutland County had me looking for a contractor who could paint his church steeple. It surprised, even me, how quickly I found two people who could fit the bill.
Over the years, we’ve had numerous calls on a repairman who fixed Victrolas and have had the occasional questions on where to find a cobbler and someone to fix grandfather and pendulum clocks. Today, I had a call from a local senior seeking financial assistance and was able to direct them to the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging. Wondering what my next query will be is part of the adventure.
You have a great job if you always have the mystery of what the next day will bring. Even on those days when it is challenging, I am always grateful to be in a position where I can help people and affect change, and starting it listening to bird songs, over a cup of tea, is never a bad way to start any day.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.