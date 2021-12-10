St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.