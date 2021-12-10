Every couple years, I encourage you to amble over to your kitchens, whip up a scrumptious hot chocolate, not scrimping on the marshmallows, and sit back and relax a spell, as I recount what we do here at the Northeast Kingdom Chamber. This year, I’m going to push the holiday card envelope a bit and tell you folks how I came to this organization and why I have stayed so long.
I’m a proud product of a land-grant university, having traveled five hours each way, over hill and dale, from my native Vermont to the University of Maine-Orono, where I earned a journalism degree. UMO was a great fit for me, even as I still swear my professors came straight out of the military, determined to knock us all into literary shape. They were as tough as nails and expected no less from us. I, forever, owe a debt to one Brooks W. Hamilton, who melded me into the writer I am today.
After graduating from Orono, I took an unlikely path, an unpaid internship at the Center for Northern Studies, then based out of Wolcott. For six long months, I lived in a house with five entitled housemates who attended the school. Each morning, like the stories of old, I walked three miles in the bitter winter cold to reach the center. That experience prepared me in an altogether different way, as nothing was given to me nor guaranteed.
When I had the opportunity to embark on the center’s summer trip to Alaska, I jumped at the chance, as it turned out to be one of the most transformative times of my life. At the end of the center trip, I had no money to return to the Lower 48 so I worked as a salmon slimer for two months at a cannery on the Kenai Peninsula. If you think I didn’t put that job description on my resume, you are wrong. It was a true topic of conversation that got me into more than one job interview.
While visiting my older sister in San Diego after that summer, I interviewed for a weekly community newspaper and became the newsroom’s cub reporter. We had to cover multiple large communities, everything from murders and fires to the church beat, and I have to admit that gig was the closest journalistic equivalent to the cooking show “Chopped” you could imagine. It was as if we were given a picnic basket of unlikely and unsavory ingredients each day and expected to transform it into a gourmet meal. My heart was not in California, however, and when my then-fiancé and I looked at places to live, we decided on Massachusetts, just a few miles west of Fenway Park.
For five years, I had the distinct honor of working at the Wellesley Townsman, one of the most respected weeklies in New England. While I started as a reporter, I quickly climbed the ranks, first as the assistant editor and, then, as executive editor for three years. After a blowout fight with my publisher, who wanted to decimate my crew with staff cuts, despite us making record profits, I briefly worked as publications editor at Merrimack College and then as the marketing director at Lyndon State College. I was encouraged by my good friend and former chamber director, Barbara Schoolcraft, to try out for the post I hold today. The rest, as they say, is history.
Despite jeweler Jim Kennedy telling me my first year that I was expected to work at the chamber for at least 10 years, I am well past that expectation, now heading towards my 27th, as the longest-serving chamber director in the state. This job has been the hardest one I’ve ever done but also the most satisfying, which is why I remain here to this day. Quite simply, I love what I do, where I live and have made a vow to make my corner of the world just a little bit better. Trite, but true.
While I’m not quite ready to hand over the reins and retire just yet, this position has been the privilege of my life. For all the negative experiences and people I’ve had to deal with in this job, and there have been more than a few, there have been far, far more supportive and wonderful folks. It is for them and this region that I rise every morning, raring to go.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
