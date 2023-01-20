As a chamber director, there have been hundreds of consumer protection issues I have dealt with and addressed over the years, but there is one troublesome challenge I have not been able to solve, and I have to say it drives me nuts.

Yesterday, I was in the front part of my office, talking to a visitor, when the phone rang. I excused myself and high-tailed it to the phone, just in time to pick up the receiver before it went to voicemail. I greeted the caller with my usual warm welcome and I heard, “Hello, Northeast Kingdom Chamber. My name is Sam and I would like to talk to you today about Medicare.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.