As a chamber director, there have been hundreds of consumer protection issues I have dealt with and addressed over the years, but there is one troublesome challenge I have not been able to solve, and I have to say it drives me nuts.
Yesterday, I was in the front part of my office, talking to a visitor, when the phone rang. I excused myself and high-tailed it to the phone, just in time to pick up the receiver before it went to voicemail. I greeted the caller with my usual warm welcome and I heard, “Hello, Northeast Kingdom Chamber. My name is Sam and I would like to talk to you today about Medicare.”
Besides the fact I’m not even eligible for Medicare, his call really frosted my cookies, as I had not only rushed to get to the phone to hear his stupid message but I had interrupted a conversation with a chamber guest. So, you can imagine what happened; I let him have it. I told him in no uncertain terms that I didn’t appreciate his call, that I had run to the phone, only to hear his scam pitch, and ended the conversation with a “Damn you!” I feel no remorse for Sam or anyone else who makes such calls; they are the cockroaches of humanity. You squish one and a hundred others appear.
Almost every single year, I write a cautionary column about scam artists because the issue never goes away, despite do-not-call lists, supposed legislation and fury and frustration from folks, like us, who answer such calls. I will once again offer some advice, not because I love writing these columns each year, but because some people are actually taken in by these jerks, often stealing their identities and money.
My first hint is to never buy any sort of service, such as extended car warranties or any insurance plans, either online, on television or on the phone unless you know the business. Make the contact yourselves. To that end, I have an extended car warranty with my local automobile dealer and have a supplemental plan with a chamber member. You need to trust the people you do business with, no ifs or buts. If you have any questions on who you should contact for such services, you can feel free to contact me at any time (director@nekchamber.com).
Because I have to answer the phone, each and every time, at the chamber, I have a suggestion that has worked for me. Say hello when someone calls your business, count to three and if they haven’t started talking to you, hang up. These robo calls take a couple seconds to realize someone has answered the phone, before a live voice comes on, who will try to part you and your hard-earned money.
Other notable scams relate to receiving e-mails for alleged Amazon purchases, computers you reportedly bought in your sleep and payment services you supposedly owe money to; they are all scams. Don’t call or contact them in any way; delete the message, each and every time.
My last suggestion is not to engage with these people, especially if they call you. Don’t try to be cutesie or try to play jokes on them. These people are thieves, criminals, and you need to remove yourself from the situation. Hang up. Try Googling your name and you will see how easy it is to find your own address. Remember that they can do the same.
So maybe I did break my own rule, giving Sam what my mother used to refer to as “hot tongue and cold shoulder,” but I hope for a second he might have thought twice about his job choice. That is highly unlikely; he just went on to the next caller.
Darcie McCann is executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
