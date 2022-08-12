The irony of my career is that I have had few jobs but many office moves. In the 27 years I have worked at the chamber, I have managed to change locations seven times. I have been booted from an office, survived two water-main breaks and grieved the death of my beloved coworker.
During all these moves, my coworker, Jenn Garand, and I became quite the experts on packing and ridding ourselves of unnecessary clutter. We were rivals to Marie Kondo before she even became an international sensation. I will disagree with Marie on one point, though, as there is little to no joy in recycling mountains of paperwork.
On this, celebrating my first year at my lovely spot in Mathewson Hall on the Lyndon Institute campus, I can now reflect on what has been a whirlwind year, one that has mended my heart but has also enabled me to help my membership in a way I couldn’t have imagined just years ago.
As I write this today, I must express my sincere gratitude to the aptly named Rick Angell, who approached me about coming to L.I. just as it became apparent that our dear Jenn would not survive cancer.
Some would say it was the worst stroke of timing but I would argue that point. Rick now remarks how much I have changed since he first approached me on the move, and I believe that to be true. I have gone from suffering multiple heartbreaks to feeling far more like the me of old.
This may sound odd, but I will be forever grateful for this office space, which embraced me at such a low point. The many windows, train whistles, bird calls, sound of children playing and even visits from the neighborhood cat have all buoyed my spirits.
I have gone from an office with piped-in music, no windows and four plants to one with seven windows, two doors leading to magnificent porches and 26 plants, a veritable nursery. People come into my office and remark how much they love the new space, me included.
This chamber has benefited our membership and business community as well. We’ve addressed business pandemic issues at every turn, welcomed the membership of a chamber into our fold, wrote a number of grants and grant-support letters, greatly expanded the efforts of our Business Assistance Center and attacked workforce development and training issues with a vengeance.
These may be boring and mundane issues to those not in my field, but there is great satisfaction in helping businesses thrive and succeed by removing the obstacles that stand in their way. Sometimes, and this is awkward to admit, I even feel the urge to high-five myself. Hey, don’t judge; I work alone.
In the coming months, as the temperatures cool and the snows appear, we hope to welcome an employee in the office and that will take some of the burden off my shoulders but also open up my time to get back to checking in with members and addressing their concerns. Believe you me, I will be most amenable to passing along the dreaded bookwork that Jenn excelled at to a new and valued employee. No, I will not miss payment vouchers a bit, not one bit.
When this blasted pandemic/monkey-pox stage of our lives departs stage left, expect me to put on a welcoming party here at the new office to rival any mixer we’ve ever hosted in the past. I am already so ready to welcome members, the business community and area residents into this beautiful space and continue working on your behalf.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
