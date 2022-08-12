The irony of my career is that I have had few jobs but many office moves. In the 27 years I have worked at the chamber, I have managed to change locations seven times. I have been booted from an office, survived two water-main breaks and grieved the death of my beloved coworker.

During all these moves, my coworker, Jenn Garand, and I became quite the experts on packing and ridding ourselves of unnecessary clutter. We were rivals to Marie Kondo before she even became an international sensation. I will disagree with Marie on one point, though, as there is little to no joy in recycling mountains of paperwork.

