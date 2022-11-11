I have had one of those weeks where I can’t get this one song out of my head. I wake up and it’s there, rest my head on the pillow at night, no relief. I finally figured out the song that has never left me these past days, “Stick Season,” was trying to tell me something, that perhaps I should devote my column to that very subject.
“Stick Season” is making its way up the charts and I have to admit the catchy lyric that kept on bouncing around my noggin was appropriate, “And I love Vermont, but it’s the season of the sticks.” Now lest you think you should scream, “Alexa, play ‘Stick Season,’” expecting to hear all these other sentimental verses about our beloved state, let me save you some time. That line is the only one that Strafford native Noah Kahan references to the Green Mountain State. The rest of the song really makes no sense to me, but I can’t get that line “And I love Vermont” out of my brain.
One of the reasons I think my subconscious is trying to tell me something with this earworm of a ballad is that I don’t think there should be a “but” in that song line. Any native Vermonter who has the guts to stick through a rugged winter, like we do, wouldn’t have a “BUT it’s the season of the sticks” after our declaration of love, and let me tell you why.
While I relish the crunch of a dry leaf underfoot in autumn, there is something to be said for a wet leaf as well, moistened by November rains, that could literally take you out. I have done some of my best gymnastic moves trying not to fall, pun intended, on such a slippery surface. You won’t get that sensation of relief and a slight muscle pull down in Florida.
And, yes, while the trees are looking a bit stark these days, stripped of their usual foliage, there is a subtle beauty in the hillside being disrobed, soon to be covered by a fluffy and snowy blanket. While I miss the raucous cacophony of birds each summer morning, the crows, ravens, chickadees and juncos appear to be trying to fill in the void. I have often wondered why Canada geese head south for the winter, as our neighbors to the north are also used to the cold, but then realize there is a reason for the term “snowbirds” down south.
I’m not entirely proud to admit it, but I have seen my share of Hallmark movies in my time, and I have not seen one that even remotely speaks to the draw of Stick Season, but that doesn’t make this time any less wondrous in my book. There has been a number of recent Saturday mornings where I’ve thrown on my wool jacket, sat quietly in my Adirondack chair on my side lawn and watched the squirrels and chipmunks running back and forth between my oak and maple trees, their cheeks filled with a veritable smorgasbord of fall treats. They love to scamper under the tarps of my wood piles with their loot, and I sometimes imagine this whole pantry of acorns and helicopter maple seeds between each log layer. I would, gladly, put on a couple of extra layers to ensure I don’t ever disturb their cache.
I am not a pumpkin-flavored coffee kind of gal but do enjoy a tasty pumpkin bread with a steaming cup of Irish tea from my kitchen table this time of year. My forehead wrinkles as I look out the window at all the tasks I still need to do outdoors, as the warmth is now fleeting. Perhaps tonight, I will pour a bit of Bailey’s Irish Cream in my hot cocoa, to temper the evening skies darkening ever so earlier.
Despite all the challenges of weather to come, I still don’t think “but” belongs in that lyric. I don’t. I am not asking for the world but maybe any concert Noah has in our sweet, little state, he’ll decide to replace that word with an “and,” as we Vermonters don’t mind stick season all that badly. Mud season? Well, that’s another matter.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.