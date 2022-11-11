I have had one of those weeks where I can’t get this one song out of my head. I wake up and it’s there, rest my head on the pillow at night, no relief. I finally figured out the song that has never left me these past days, “Stick Season,” was trying to tell me something, that perhaps I should devote my column to that very subject.

“Stick Season” is making its way up the charts and I have to admit the catchy lyric that kept on bouncing around my noggin was appropriate, “And I love Vermont, but it’s the season of the sticks.” Now lest you think you should scream, “Alexa, play ‘Stick Season,’” expecting to hear all these other sentimental verses about our beloved state, let me save you some time. That line is the only one that Strafford native Noah Kahan references to the Green Mountain State. The rest of the song really makes no sense to me, but I can’t get that line “And I love Vermont” out of my brain.

