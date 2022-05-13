On the day that I wrote my column this week, it just happened to fall on my birthday. One of the first wishes I received was from a dear college friend, one of the “sisters” I recently traveled to New Mexico with, and she imparted some real wisdom, that this year I had been given the gift of breathing with my recent nose surgery. Truer words have never been spoken, as not all presents come in wrapping paper. This one came in bandages.
After my husband died in 2017, every year I write down what I refer to as an “Aspire List.” Quite simply, they are a list of items I would like to do or accomplishments I would like to attain in the year ahead. These ambitions are usually a touch over my comfort level, to be honest, as they have included going up trams, as I challenge my fear of heights, traveling more and wrangling my husband’s garden, a true labor of love for him.
It wasn’t until I received the message from my friend this morning, though, that I thought I would add another tradition, putting down on paper a checklist of all that I am grateful for on my birthday each year. You get to read my first attempt.
The first one in this directory of gratitude is obvious, or at least it is to me, and it is the Four Fs – faith, family, friends and fur. Perhaps the fur one is not as expected as a bookend, but if I hadn’t had my pets these last few years as companions, as well, I would’ve been lost. They always make me chuckle, which leads me to the next item, laughter. The collective odd and often warped sense of humor of my family and friends has gotten me through some really difficult times. This might surprise you, but even on the day of my husband’s funeral, there was frequent laughter, as we recounted stories but also ribbed each other.
As my friend alluded to, I am also grateful for my health, even though I have had a terrible run of hitting my out-of-pocket deductible almost every year as of late. With a repaired shoulder, ankle, finger and now nose, I’m damn near the weirdest version of the Bionic Woman you could meet. I am not sure what the super power would be for my surgically repaired middle finger, but perhaps I just should be thankful it is fixed. I may have to pay out the nose for my most recent surgery, but it is still a privilege to be able to breathe.
I am grateful for stability, monotony and boredom, as these, certainly, are underrated traits. As the threat of a world war brews over in Europe, you realize just how fortunate we are to go about our lives each day, with no gunshots whizzing by our heads, no checkpoints and little loss of our essential freedoms.
I am eternally thankful for my voice, something I hope to raise more in the years to come, as I see increased challenges to those of color and the underrepresented. We should all strive to live in a society where bigotry and signs of hatred are not accepted as the norm and do what we can to ensure they are not.
And, last but certainly not least, I am extremely fortunate for my job, which has been more of a calling than an avocation to me. It has given me more purpose and meaning in my life than I can ever put into words. I am so incredibly grateful for the thousands of people I have met and encountered over the years, including many of you who are reading this column. You have graced my life with your presence, and I thank you for that, from the bottom of my heart.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber… and is in search of chocolate cake.
