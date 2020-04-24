Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
It was just over a month ago when my coworker, Jenn Garand, and I lugged bags of work out to our cars, after deciding we would work the next three days at home and see how we fared. Covid-19 was just starting to gain steam across the nation and we thought it would be safer to shelter-in-place as we figured out what the virus would mean for us all and how it would affect our organization. It was such a simpler time.
Over that following weekend, Vermont Governor Phil Scott closed down the state to almost all business and commerce and imposed a shelter-in-place proclamation due to the Covid-19 outbreak, as did other governors throughout the country, and little has changed since our governor’s pronouncement. It is ironic, not knowing what his order would be, that my last words to Jenn before hopping into our cars was, “Something tells me we are going to be away a lot longer than three days.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.