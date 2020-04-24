It was just over a month ago when my coworker, Jenn Garand, and I lugged bags of work out to our cars, after deciding we would work the next three days at home and see how we fared. Covid-19 was just starting to gain steam across the nation and we thought it would be safer to shelter-in-place as we figured out what the virus would mean for us all and how it would affect our organization. It was such a simpler time.

Over that following weekend, Vermont Governor Phil Scott closed down the state to almost all business and commerce and imposed a shelter-in-place proclamation due to the Covid-19 outbreak, as did other governors throughout the country, and little has changed since our governor’s pronouncement. It is ironic, not knowing what his order would be, that my last words to Jenn before hopping into our cars was, “Something tells me we are going to be away a lot longer than three days.”

