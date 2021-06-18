Isn’t summer in the Northeast Kingdom grand? So many trails to try, so many lakes to swim and so many events at every turn and in every community. There is just one problem. As the regional chamber of our tri-county area, it is our organization’s responsibility to get as many of those activities on our web site, post haste.
Prior to the pandemic, it was so much easier. We had a wonderful volunteer who would come in every week and type in these events, but, understandably, she has not returned yet due to lingering Covid concerns. This has made for a backlog of activities, just waiting to get on the site and get their rightful spotlight.
Unfortunately, as fast as I am trying to type these events on our online calendar, even more come across my desk each day, my own version of Whack A Mole, type one for the site and two others appear. It is, actually, a wonderful situation to be in, if I wasn’t buried neck-high in work already. To quote the Wicked Witch of the West in the Wizard of Oz, “I’m melting.”
I realize it is a big compliment that residents and visitors, alike, look to our site as “the” place to find things to do in these parts and I, frankly, don’t want to disappoint them. No chamber director worth their salt wants to hear “there is nothing to do” when you know, darn well, there is and it just hasn’t made it to your calendar yet. Part of me knows, as well, that visitors stay longer in your region if they are engaged, and such events play a big part in that engagement.
Here is where I admit that I desperately need your help. On the home page of our web site, nekchamber.com, there is a section just under the top photos that says “Featured Events” on the right. Under that title, three down, is my favorite line of all, “Submit Your Event.”
When you click upon that glorious link, you go to a handy-dandy form that allows you to describe all that makes your activity special, from a detailed description to a contact name and number if there are any questions. When you hit “Submit,” I will get a sweet little e-mail, notifying me of your event, and all I have to do is go in, approve it, and it can go live.
This is not information you want to keep to yourselves, ladies and gentlemen. Tell one and all of this miraculous link so we have hundreds and hundreds of events on our site. The more we have to do in the area, the more content our blessed Kingdom is … and I can sleep nights.
It is worth mentioning that our wonderful intern, Joleil Whitney, is working hard to update each and every section of our web site, so our information is as up-to-date and accurate as possible. Having the most extensive web site on the Kingdom is yet another responsibility we don’t take lightly, as we know how many use it as a guide and resource.
I beg you, please help me enjoy the summer more by populating our web calendar with a mountain of events. It will get people to your activities and also make many people happy as well. If you have any questions on how to submit an event, please contact me at director@nekchamber.com or 802-626-5594 or 802-748-3678.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.