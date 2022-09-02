If you ask any writing instructor, you will be told that the best stories have a beginning, middle and end.
The most memorable of these tales may have mystery, intrigue or perhaps a murder or love triangle in between. In a phone call I had last Friday, I had the first three of the four.
I was just finishing up my weekly column, just two precious paragraphs to go, when a very nice woman, hereafter so-named VNW, walked through my door with the tiniest of cell phones in the palm of her hand. When I say little, I am not exaggerating. This phone was the size of a business card; my own smart phone is four times larger than hers. Had this teeny phone been given an age, it would have been in the sixth grade at least, calculating percentages, but it was long overdue for an upgrade because it could no longer be serviced at this stage of its long life.
VNW was told by a company, let’s call them LackFone, that she needed to get a new phone and obliged but was certainly not pleased with this most recent turn of events. Besides not losing her beloved flip phone over the span of many years, a feat in itself (as I would have lost it twice in my purse every day), she had to get something new and unfamiliar. You would think that LackFone would be sympathetic to her situation, but that was not the case. Oh, no, not by a long shot.
By the time she arrived at my desk, she and her husband had tried for three frustrating and aggravating weeks to change the old number to her new phone and transfer her old contacts, available minutes and service days to this annoying new contraption. If you went to a Verizon or AT&T store, you could’ve gone to get a cup of joe and that task would have been completed by the time you returned. It’s not rocket science.
When I called LackFone, I wrongly assumed this would be a short call. I was so wrong. By the end of the phone call, I had not only wasted five hours, missed my column deadline, used my mom voice as well as my, “You get down off that chair” tone more than once and felt like I was in a hostage negotiation. I also lost my cool for only the third time in 27 years.
Over the span of five hours, I was transferred three times, hung up on twice, talked with four different people and was told “you are not reasonable or patient.” That would be the point they would hang up on me. The sticking point would always be, “Yes, we can transfer over the new number, contacts, available minutes and service days, but we will need either a security pin or a credit card number associated with the account to proceed.”
VNW had neither. She and her husband always paid with cash and the purchase of her phone actually predated security pins being established. When I informed them that, multiple times, their responses were always, “But I need a security pin.” I kid you not. That’s like asking the Founding Fathers to sign the Declaration of Independence with a ballpoint pen; it just wasn’t around then.
Despite being told I had no patience, that particular trait won out at the end, that and a dose of stubbornness. Talking to the last person, who actually knew what he was doing, I was able to set a security pin, a number that will go down in infamy, in the memories of VNW, myself and the blessedly stupid files of LackFone.
There is a lesson to be learned here, besides being persistent and having perseverance, and that is this, if a company treats a chamber director so deplorably, when they know we handle situations like this every day, imagine how they handle normal consumers. And, ladies and gentlemen, this is why I do this job, to right and write wrongs. Granted, this was quite a story, but I am glad to report it does have a happy ending.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.