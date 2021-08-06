Some of you may remember a couple weeks ago, I mentioned I would be hosting some house guests for a few weekends later in the summer. My cousin and his significant other arrived last Friday, and I must admit the couple days they stayed were an absolute delight.
My cousin is a true angler, so early on Saturday morning, he wanted to get on the road and check out bodies of water in the area: streams, rivers, lakes, ponds, you name it. His knowledge of fish habitat was astounding, as he could look at a deep mud puddle and tell you what critters lie below. I even learned the name of a fish I had never heard before, a Burbort. Who knew that fish is common in the lakes of northeastern Vermont? Not I.
Our first journey was to Lake Willoughby and although it was sunny, there was a dash of cool in the air when we arrived. When we stopped at the southern end of the lake, we nearly had our heads blown off by the wind, but I truly believe Brian was in his glory. There is nothing that makes you feel more alive than to freeze at the end of July.
The birds almost seemed to know I had brought visitors to the lake, as wood ducks came and greeted us at both ends of Willoughby, no doubt looking for food, but, still, it was a nice treat to be welcomed by winged friends. As you might imagine, the northern end of the lake was as calm and still as the southern end was wild and windy.
As I pointed out the waterfalls along the way to the northern end, I was taken aback at Brian and Darlene’s assessment of the view, one I had admittedly gotten used to seeing. Although the two live in the southern part of the state, they sincerely acted like this was an entirely different Vermont, as they commented on the rolling mountains and many shades of green. It is decidedly less hilly from whence they come.
Our next stop was Crystal Lake, and, true to form, Brian took up a conversation with the nice gentleman overseeing the boat launch. For close to a half hour, as Darlene and I gazed out at the lake, he and this fellow talked about what fish could be found in Crystal’s clear waters. And, true to Vermont, the two learned they hailed from adjacent towns and had many common friends.
Our last stop was the most poignant, as we stopped at Maidstone Lake, the place where my grandfather and grandmother built a camp and where we vacationed until my parents passed about a decade ago. All my family and our relatives had stayed at the camp at one time and it is where some of my husband’s ashes are scattered, along a part of the lake we once walked and held hands.
Once again at a boat launch, my dear cousin tried to counsel a few weekend fishermen, who I dare say wouldn’t know the difference between a rod and reel, but to no avail. A look at their coolers led us to believe they were seeking quiet and solace over dinner.
I hated to see the weekend end, but I will cherish the time spent with my cousin and his girlfriend for years to come, not only because of the many laughs and chats over meals at the Miss Lyndonville Diner, but because they reminded me that this is a wondrous and special place, even for folks who call Vermont home.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
