There are long weeks and then there are weeks like this past one, where we all feel we’ve been put through the wringer and thrown in the dryer. Last week, when I wrote this column, there were, quite literally, storm clouds on the horizon. We were all hearing the forecasts that strong rainstorms were in our path. We prepared for them and then waited, and what came to be was even worse than expected.
I have family and friends over in Central Vermont, in Montpelier and Barre, and I grew more anxious by the hour, as the pictures I was seeing were almost apocalyptic, with torrents of water rushing through their downtowns. An aerial picture of the Capital City the day after the storm showed the downtown under three to four feet of water, sparing no building in its wake.
The Wrightsville Reservoir, just a few miles up the road from where my parents used to live in Montpelier, had never really been tested since its construction following the 1927 flood, but it came precariously close to overflowing. All over Vermont, we were seeing images of floating cars, bridges close to being overtaken and roads destroyed by the flooding waters.
In my own backyard, I took a picture on Tuesday morning of the view from my office and captioned it “Lake Matty,” as there was a good four feet of water in the fields below. On Wednesday, I kid you not, the only water remaining was a puddle on the path leading to the town offices. The power of nature is both terrifying and impressive. Who would have expected a tornado watch and a 100-year flood in the same week? It is hard to believe that in a week that we had too much water in the Northeast that the Southwest will break temperature records, as they bake in 100-degree weather.
My heart aches for those who have lost everything, including some in our own Kingdom, not only their homes but businesses. Many didn’t anticipate, and who could, a storm of such strength, and they didn’t have flood insurance. We all remain hopeful that FEMA will help those most affected by this natural disaster.
As much as this has been a sad week for so many, it was so reassuring to see the snow-shovel brigade attack the streets of Montpelier and Barre mid-week, casting mucky mud to the side, and cleaning up their streets, one shovel at a time. There is one resolute trait you can expect of our state, that even when nature throws its worst at us, it will, most surely, bring out the best in Vermonters.
This has been an unbelievably tough decade for our region, as it has for much of our nation, with a hundred-year pandemic, civil unrest, economic distress and natural disasters becoming more prevalent. If I had one wish, it would be that such problems would not become such political fodder, that we would go back to a time when we actually listened to experts and didn’t rely on politicians and pundits for self-serving soundbites. And, yes, both sides are equally guilty on that point.
As just one person, one might feel you can’t make much of a difference in a week like this, but the snow shovelers this week in Montpelier and Barre have demonstrated that the power of one, multiplied, can move mountains. They may be of mud, but they are still mountains.
In the weeks ahead, our friends, neighbors and fellow Vermonters will need our support and, sure as the sun will shine (on days it is not raining this summer), we will be there to help them. A week ago, as these folks rested their heads on their pillows, they could not have envisioned their homes and livelihoods would be so cruelly taken away from them the next day. It could’ve been us, and that very truth will ensure we will always be there to soften their fall.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
