One of the things I love most about my job is that I never know what to expect when I walk through the door each morning. While there is the usual pile of paperwork awaiting its turn, the life of a chamber director entails answering questions you never thought would be asked in the real world, just outside our doors.
It goes far beyond directing folks on where to drive to find moose in the Northeast Kingdom, I can assure you. Last month, I received a query on where one might discover a goat yoga establishment, because the happy couple wanted that experience as part of their wedding. This week, someone wanted to stay in a treehouse on their vacation. Believe me when I tell you, I could write a book on some of the unusual questions I have received during my years at the chamber.
While you might think that Google is the solution to all such situations, that is not the case by a long shot. Google doesn’t know the history of an area, the characters who live within its borders nor the dirt roads you must travel to find the perfect vegetable stand. In those circumstances where the problem cannot be found online, chamber workers must rely on their wits, determination and a secret weapon to get to the bottom of a challenging situation. Not to draw this out, but can you guess what, or rather who, that weapon might be?
A hint is that you can find the answer on our web site, nekchamber.com, if you go to the Living & Working section on our home page, click Regional Information and scroll down to Town Government. There you will find the holy grail of all things unknown, the list of town clerks in the Kingdom.
With all due respect to every hard-working community and municipal employee in our area, town clerks are very underappreciated as public servants. We, frankly, take their incredible knowledge and skill base for granted, as they serve us ever so capably, day in and day out. The volume of information that they are expected to know on their particular towns, while seemingly understanding every nuance of their community’s operation, is profound. I cannot count how many times I have a called a town clerk over the years but it is, easily, in the hundreds. They are my go-to call when I don’t know the answer to a particularly difficult query.
I don’t wish to add more phone calls to their already busy schedules but I just wanted to shine the light on some people who often don’t get recognized for their exceptional efforts. These wonderful public servants make the Kingdom a better place to live by making the area more welcoming, hospitable and friendly to residents and visitors, alike.
I would also like to thank the town clerks of the Kingdom for making my job easier, allowing me to better serve the populations we serve. From all of us in the region, we appreciate all that you do, even as we acknowledge we don’t thank you nearly enough. You are the heart of the Kingdom.
Darcie McCann is the director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.