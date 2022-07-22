In my family, these days, there is a word even more reviled than the winning Yankees, and that is Penske. Now I have nothing against former auto racer Roger Penske, but I do have a beef with his company, Penske Truck Rental. It seems every box truck that slams through my beloved Millers Run Covered Bridge, as of late, has his name on the side of the truck.

Residents of Lyndonville, and I count myself as one of them, love that simple, one-lane bridge, located near the triangle of Center Street, Route 122 and Pudding Hill Road. It stretches over a lazy, meandering stream and my blood pressure immediately drops every time I cross it. With a covered bridge having been at that location since 1800, it is no wonder the bridge feels like an extended family member to everyone in the community.

