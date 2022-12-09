You can all blame me for this unseasonably warm weather. For the first time in my life, I purchased an all-wheel drive vehicle last year, one that would get me through any difficult winter condition. You can guess what happened next…. We have had nary a decent snowstorm since and, for heaven’s sake, we are having rain showers and temperatures in the 40s in December. Something is wrong here; even the birds look confused.

Not too many years ago, if you remember correctly, we could have used sun block on Christmas Day, as the mercury spiked to 72 degrees. What was that? No one wants to see any of us wearing shorts this time of year in this climate, am I wrong? Not only is it annoying to have to unearth my raincoat from the back of my closet, but my uninsulated wool coat, which I also bought last year, appears like it will tide me over through February, again. I really am feeling like my recent purchases are responsible for this strange weather.

