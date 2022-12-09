You can all blame me for this unseasonably warm weather. For the first time in my life, I purchased an all-wheel drive vehicle last year, one that would get me through any difficult winter condition. You can guess what happened next…. We have had nary a decent snowstorm since and, for heaven’s sake, we are having rain showers and temperatures in the 40s in December. Something is wrong here; even the birds look confused.
Not too many years ago, if you remember correctly, we could have used sun block on Christmas Day, as the mercury spiked to 72 degrees. What was that? No one wants to see any of us wearing shorts this time of year in this climate, am I wrong? Not only is it annoying to have to unearth my raincoat from the back of my closet, but my uninsulated wool coat, which I also bought last year, appears like it will tide me over through February, again. I really am feeling like my recent purchases are responsible for this strange weather.
Usually, this time of year, with the ides of December just five days away, we’d be thinking about getting our snowmobiles out, instead of wondering whether we might have to mow the lawn one last time. The VAST trails’ signs and flags, at this point, look kind of sad, like they are waiting way too long for a parade to start.
Snowmobiling, alone, is a half-billion-dollar industry in Vermont and skiing is even bigger, bringing $1.6 billion into our state coffers every year. Add cross-country skiing, fat biking, ice fishing and a host of other snow sports and you get a sense of the impact of these pursuits to the economy.
Now I know that not everyone shares my penchant for cold weather but every time the temps dip past that magical 32-degree number, the snow guns are roaring at Burke and Jay, adding ground cover to what Mother Nature is denying us. Will it be that long from now that Mariah Carey will be changing her famous song to “All I Want For Christmas Is Snow”? I am asking for, let’s say, a friend.
I remember writing in this column a couple years ago that I looked forward to a time when I didn’t have to worry about the weather being a concern of my job. That sentiment still rings true. It goes far beyond having the occasional rainstorm at the autumn festival, as our whole winter season is changing. I can remember my kids throwing on winter jackets this time of year as they left for school, but I am only seeing a herd of hoodies out my window now.
Fortunately, our little state has been taking many of the right steps to combat this climate change, a true bipartisan effort, but not every other state or nation is on board, thinking this most recent change of weather is just an anomaly. It is not, and we have to plan for our future, now.
I can make light of this situation to make a point, but we are getting long past the time that this is a laughing matter. If you are asking how you can help, just being one person, please support your legislators, here in Vermont and in Washington, in their efforts to curb this situation. Our way of life and economy depend on it.
I don’t want to end this column on a dour note, so just let me say that Santa Claus in a tank top and his sleigh having to contend with crash landings on bare ground are not the images we want to see this time of year. Give me a roaring fire, a mug of steaming hot chocolate and a cozy blanket and I am happy.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
