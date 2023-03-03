It is only 20 degrees but with a strong sun, snow is dripping off the roof of Matty House this morning like a steady trickle of rain.

While others are sunning themselves on warm southern beaches this school vacation, I’m basking in the promise of spring returning. That being said, there will be a time not so long from now I will miss the smoke rising from the chimneys of downtown businesses, the snow-covered roofs and the white, cool blanket covering our hills. I am guessing that will come when it is 90 degrees with 90-percent humidity, but I digress.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.