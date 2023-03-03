It is only 20 degrees but with a strong sun, snow is dripping off the roof of Matty House this morning like a steady trickle of rain.
While others are sunning themselves on warm southern beaches this school vacation, I’m basking in the promise of spring returning. That being said, there will be a time not so long from now I will miss the smoke rising from the chimneys of downtown businesses, the snow-covered roofs and the white, cool blanket covering our hills. I am guessing that will come when it is 90 degrees with 90-percent humidity, but I digress.
When I open the door to my back porch, I hear no birds this morning but the brisk chill actually feels nice after being in my warm office. It is a busy time of year for the sugarmakers, as I suspect with this odd weather, the sap has already started to run, yet another harbinger of spring. Only time will tell whether this translates to a good season.
I am always intrigued which trees keep their dry leaves this long into the winter. At home, it is most often my oaks but a solitary leaf has been clinging for dear life at the top of the maple tree right outside my bedroom window. It has been my own version of the Joe’s Pond Ice Out, wondering when this leaf will finally fall.
For the first time since 2020, I am beginning to feel like the world is beginning to pivot back to some level of normalcy. We are having well attended legislative breakfasts and are planning our annual meeting for early spring. I am even hoping we can hold a mixer right outside our new office when the temperatures turn a bit warmer, so everyone can get a tour of our relatively new digs. And, with support and assistance from the region, we hope to be back to hosting the popular Colors of the Kingdom festival in September. Getting back to normal has been a long time in coming, has it not?
Yes, the buds have a ways to go before they come out on the trees and the peepers have not yet tested their vocal chords, but in addition to doing my day-to-day tasks, I’m planning out many months ahead. It is the nature of what a chamber of commerce does, but I still find it peculiar every year that I am planning for autumn when the snow is still on the ground.
While I long for a time when my daily to-do list is not as long as a Kinney Drug’s receipt, I am excited at the prospect of getting out and visiting my chamber members like I used to. There is something so satisfying about meeting with my businesses, hearing how proud they are of their companies and creations. I have traveled to all corners of the Kingdom, know almost every dirt road and short cut, but I never tire of those trips to my members.
I want to share the stories of these folks, who champion the region so resolutely through their support of the chamber. Our organization could not have done what it has done over our many decades of operation if we didn’t have the backing of our members. It is why we ask you to support them so, as they are the business pillars of the Kingdom, holding up our economy.
And thanks to Derek Garand, from Quality Mitsubishi, I can now make these trips to members, as I now have a vehicle that can take me over hill and dale without bottoming out the undercarriage of my car. Mud season will no longer scare me as long as there are car washes.
Well, that Kinney’s receipt of growing duties will not get any smaller by writing any longer, so I will return to the mountain of paperwork, but with a sense of purpose and hope, knowing that it will not be long until the view outside my window springs to life.
Darcie McCann is executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
